Tuesday TV Tips: A makeover for dance teacher Joanne from the Style Counsellors

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Features Joanne McCann, 32, from Summerhill in Dublin. Her sister, Roslyn, nominated dance teacher Joanne for a makeover, saying she deserves to be pampered for a change. Joanne is very close to her brother Eric who has Down syndrome. Joanne would love to surprise him with a new look for his upcoming 30th birthday party, as he always tells her how lovely she looks and she wants him to be proud of her.

The Gilded Age

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

The Gilded Age Season 1, stars Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) as the unmarried Ada Brook and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) as the widowed Agnes van Rhijn

First episode of a new series from the creative team behind Downton Abbey. Young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in 1882 after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

Radio

The John Creedon Show, Radio One, 10pm

A mix of contemporary, Irish, and international tracks to take you on a melodic journey into the evening.