Sunday TV Tips: Bomb disposal squad feature in new series Trigger Point 

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The first celebrity dancer is eliminated from the competition.

Independence Day: Resurgence

RTÉ2, 9pm

Independence Day: Resurgence with Bill Pullman as President Whitmore. Picture: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox

Two decades after the world was saved from an alien attack, a second even deadlier invasion begins. Sci-fi adventure, starring Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth.

Trigger Point

UTV, 9pm

Six-part series produced by Jed Mercurio and starring Vicky McClure (both of Line of Duty fame). This series looks at the work of the Metropolitan Police bomb disposal squad. Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington and Adrian Lester is her colleague Joel Nutkins — bomb disposal operatives, known as ‘expos’, who are called out to a housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory.

Sport

GAA: Club Championship All-Ireland Hurling semi-final (1pm and 3.10pm, TG4). Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (ko 2pm); Chelsea v Tottenham (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Radio

Anna Geary Supercharged, Radio One, 6pm: six-part live health and wellbeing series featuring the Cork GAA star. Completely interactive and part of a palette of tools which users can avail of in the battle to maintain mental and physical wellbeing.