Sunday TV Tips: Bomb disposal squad feature in new series Trigger Point 

— and the first dancer is eliminated from Dancing with the Stars this evening
Sunday TV Tips: Bomb disposal squad feature in new series Trigger Point 

Trigger Point. Pictured: Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins and Vicky McClure as Lana Washington. ITV/UTV

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The first celebrity dancer is eliminated from the competition.

Independence Day: Resurgence

RTÉ2, 9pm

Independence Day: Resurgence with Bill Pullman as President Whitmore. Picture: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox
Independence Day: Resurgence with Bill Pullman as President Whitmore. Picture: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox

Two decades after the world was saved from an alien attack, a second even deadlier invasion begins. Sci-fi adventure, starring Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth.

Trigger Point

UTV, 9pm

Six-part series produced by Jed Mercurio and starring Vicky McClure (both of Line of Duty fame). This series looks at the work of the Metropolitan Police bomb disposal squad. Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington and Adrian Lester is her colleague Joel Nutkins — bomb disposal operatives, known as ‘expos’, who are called out to a housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory.

Sport

GAA: Club Championship All-Ireland Hurling semi-final (1pm and 3.10pm, TG4). Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (ko 2pm); Chelsea v Tottenham (ko 4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Radio

Anna Geary Supercharged, Radio One, 6pm: six-part live health and wellbeing series featuring the Cork GAA star. Completely interactive and part of a palette of tools which users can avail of in the battle to maintain mental and physical wellbeing.

Read More

Vicky McClure: 'You can tell the mentality of the bombmaker by the device'

More in this section

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Roger Daltrey on proving his headmaster wrong Tommy Tiernan Show review: Roger Daltrey on proving his headmaster wrong
Meat Loaf death Meat Loaf superfans honour star at Bat Out Of Hell musical
'It was  nerve-racking': Martin Freeman on perfecting a Scouse accent for The Responder 'It was  nerve-racking': Martin Freeman on perfecting a Scouse accent for The Responder
Trigger pointtelevisionDancing With The StarsIndependence Dayindendence day: resurgencePerson: Adrian LesterPerson: Vicky McClurePerson: lana washingtonPerson: joel nutkinsPerson: Bill PullmanPerson: Jeff GoldblumPerson: Liam HemsworthPerson: Jed Mercurio
<p>Megan Nolan is among the nominees (Lynn Rothwell/PA)</p>

Waterford author Megan Nolan shortlisted for prestigious young writer prize

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices