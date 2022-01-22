Saturday TV Tips: Does Ronan Keating's answer deserve a 'face with tears of joy' or a poo emoji

Sonic the Hedgehog

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) Picture: PA Photo

A scientific genius is hired to capture a speedy blue creature from another planet. Fantasy adventure based on the video games, starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey

The Wall Versus Celebrities

BBC One, 6.55pm

The Wall versus Celebrities with Danny Dyer at the helm, singer Ronan Keating and his wife, fashion designer Storm, take on the infamous Wall hoping to win big for charity

Dolly Parton at the BBC

BBC2, 8.30pm

Dolly Parton

After a dip into the archives, there’s another chance to see the documentaries Here I Am and 50 Years at the Opry, as well as her 2014 Glastonbury performance.

The Darkest Hour

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Emile Hirsch in The Darkest Hour

Two software entrepreneurs on a business trip to Moscow get caught up in an invasion by a race of invisible aliens. Sci-fi horror, with Emile Hirsch and Olivia Thirlby.

American Animals

RTÉ2, 11.45pm

American Animals with Barry Keoghan

A bored art student at university plans to steal a rare art book collection. Crime thriller, starring Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan.

Sport

Premier League: Manchester United v West Ham United, (kick-off 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1); Southampton v Manchester City (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

Opera Night with Paul Herriott, Lyric FM, 7pm: The Met celebrates the 40th anniversary of Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging with an exceptional cast appearing as Puccini’s young bohemians. Soprano Maria Agresta is the ill-fated seamstress Mimì, alongside tenor Charles Castronovo as her lover, the poet Rodolfo. Soprano Gabriella Reyes and baritone Lucas Meachem are the on-again-off-again pair Musetta and Marcello, with Carlo Rizzi conducting.