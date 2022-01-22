Saturday TV Tips: Does Ronan Keating's answer deserve a 'face with tears of joy' or a poo emoji

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
A scientific genius is hired to capture a speedy blue creature from another planet. Fantasy adventure based on the video games, starring James Marsden and Jim Carrey
BBC One, 6.55pm
Ronan Keating and his wife, fashion designer Storm, take on the Wall in a celebrity special hoping to win big for charity. Hosted by Danny Dyer
BBC2, 8.30pm
After a dip into the archives, there’s another chance to see the documentaries Here I Am and 50 Years at the Opry, as well as her 2014 Glastonbury performance.
RTÉ 2, 9.30pm
Two software entrepreneurs on a business trip to Moscow get caught up in an invasion by a race of invisible aliens. Sci-fi horror, with Emile Hirsch and Olivia Thirlby.
RTÉ2, 11.45pm
A bored art student at university plans to steal a rare art book collection. Crime thriller, starring Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan.
Premier League:v , (kick-off 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1); v (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).
, Lyric FM, 7pm: The Met celebrates the 40th anniversary of Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging with an exceptional cast appearing as Puccini’s young bohemians. Soprano Maria Agresta is the ill-fated seamstress Mimì, alongside tenor Charles Castronovo as her lover, the poet Rodolfo. Soprano Gabriella Reyes and baritone Lucas Meachem are the on-again-off-again pair Musetta and Marcello, with Carlo Rizzi conducting.