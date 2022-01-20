Thursday TV Tips: A barrister, a GAA player and makeup artist on First Dates

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Financial Planner Eoin McGee meets Melissa Moroney in Nenagh, a negative equity homeowner who is asking should she just walk away from her home?
Channel 4, 9pm
A dark comedy-drama about the embattled and inspiring characters who work in a prison. Set in C Wing in the busy Long Marsh men's prison, it follows Leigh (Nina Sosanya), head of a group of officers who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population. Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh enters Rose (Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), a 21-year-old trainee.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer Daniel (23) from Meath. Eucilene (40) from Brazil meets barrister Joseph (42) from Tipperary. Ginine (34) from Kildare meets garda Andrew (31) from Mayo. Student Sasha (22) from Mayo dines with Jordan (24) from Limerick.
Sky Cinema
A thoughtful examination of grief, anger and acceptance, this visually unique film centres on two sets of parents who years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. Stars Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Reed Birney, and Martha Plimpton.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Film critics, Ruth Barton and Michael Pope, review and discuss Kenneth Branagh’s , an autobiographical work from the director’s own working-class upbringing.
, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: An opportunity to revisit the early adventures of legendary Irish pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol, in her first quest to save her brother from an ancient evil.
, R na G, 7pm: The first episode in a brand-new music series presented by the Hothouse Flowers’ Liam Ó Maonlaí, featuring Síle Denvir and Barry Kerr. Accompanied by visual stream on R na G’s social media.