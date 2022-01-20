Thursday TV Tips: A barrister, a GAA player and makeup artist on First Dates

How to be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

How to be Good with Money: Helping households and individuals get their finances in order

Financial Planner Eoin McGee meets Melissa Moroney in Nenagh, a negative equity homeowner who is asking should she just walk away from her home?

Screw

Channel 4, 9pm

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Screw

A dark comedy-drama about the embattled and inspiring characters who work in a prison. Set in C Wing in the busy Long Marsh men's prison, it follows Leigh (Nina Sosanya), head of a group of officers who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population. Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh enters Rose (Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), a 21-year-old trainee.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer and self-confessed commitment-phobe Daniel (23) from Meath

Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer Daniel (23) from Meath. Eucilene (40) from Brazil meets barrister Joseph (42) from Tipperary. Ginine (34) from Kildare meets garda Andrew (31) from Mayo. Student Sasha (22) from Mayo dines with Jordan (24) from Limerick.

Mass

Sky Cinema

Mass: Reed Birney as Richard, Ann Dowd as Linda, Jason Isaacs as Jay Perry and Martha Plimpton as Gail Perry. Picture: PA Photo/Bleecker Street/Sky UK

A thoughtful examination of grief, anger and acceptance, this visually unique film centres on two sets of parents who years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. Stars Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Reed Birney, and Martha Plimpton.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Film critics, Ruth Barton and Michael Pope, review and discuss Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, an autobiographical work from the director’s own working-class upbringing.

Young Pirate Queen, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: An opportunity to revisit the early adventures of legendary Irish pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol, in her first quest to save her brother from an ancient evil.

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: The first episode in a brand-new music series presented by the Hothouse Flowers’ Liam Ó Maonlaí, featuring Síle Denvir and Barry Kerr. Accompanied by visual stream on R na G’s social media.