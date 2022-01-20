Thursday TV Tips: A barrister, a GAA player and makeup artist on First Dates

— and Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, as a prison officer in Screw; plus negative equity and mortgages discussed on How to be Good with Money
Thursday TV Tips: A barrister, a GAA player and makeup artist on First Dates

Screw; First Dates (Sasha from Mayo meets Jordan from Limerick); and How to be Good with Money on television this evening

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

How to be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

How to be Good with Money: Helping households and individuals get their finances in order
How to be Good with Money: Helping households and individuals get their finances in order

Financial Planner Eoin McGee meets Melissa Moroney in Nenagh, a negative equity homeowner who is asking should she just walk away from her home?

Screw

Channel 4, 9pm

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Screw
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Screw

A dark comedy-drama about the embattled and inspiring characters who work in a prison. Set in C Wing in the busy Long Marsh men's prison, it follows Leigh (Nina Sosanya), head of a group of officers who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population. Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh enters Rose (Derry Girls star, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), a 21-year-old trainee.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer and self-confessed commitment-phobe Daniel (23) from Meath
Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer and self-confessed commitment-phobe Daniel (23) from Meath

Makeup artist Ciara (21) from Dublin meets GAA footballer Daniel (23) from Meath. Eucilene (40) from Brazil meets barrister Joseph (42) from Tipperary. Ginine (34) from Kildare meets garda Andrew (31) from Mayo. Student Sasha (22) from Mayo dines with Jordan (24) from Limerick.

Mass 

Sky Cinema

Mass: Reed Birney as Richard, Ann Dowd as Linda, Jason Isaacs as Jay Perry and Martha Plimpton as Gail Perry. Picture: PA Photo/Bleecker Street/Sky UK
Mass: Reed Birney as Richard, Ann Dowd as Linda, Jason Isaacs as Jay Perry and Martha Plimpton as Gail Perry. Picture: PA Photo/Bleecker Street/Sky UK

A thoughtful examination of grief, anger and acceptance, this visually unique film centres on two sets of parents who years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. Stars Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Reed Birney, and Martha Plimpton.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Film critics, Ruth Barton and Michael Pope, review and discuss Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, an autobiographical work from the director’s own working-class upbringing. 

Young Pirate Queen, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: An opportunity to revisit the early adventures of legendary Irish pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol, in her first quest to save her brother from an ancient evil.

Cuan an Cheoil, R na G, 7pm: The first episode in a brand-new music series presented by the Hothouse Flowers’ Liam Ó Maonlaí, featuring Síle Denvir and Barry Kerr. Accompanied by visual stream on R na G’s social media.

Read More

First Dates Ireland review: Disney fan Shane hits the right note with romantic Ciara 

More in this section

‘I am bursting with excitement’: Amy Huberman's debut children’s book out this autumn ‘I am bursting with excitement’: Amy Huberman's debut children’s book out this autumn
Operation Transformation review: Slice of success for Sarah with pizza treat Operation Transformation review: Slice of success for Sarah with pizza treat
'Lady Whistledown has got some things to say': First look at new series of Bridgerton 'Lady Whistledown has got some things to say': First look at new series of Bridgerton
televisiondatingMortgagefinancesFinancial PlanninggrieftragedyFirst Dates IrelandFirst DatesHow To Be Good With MoneyscrewprisonsPrison Officerc wingPerson: Eoin McGeePerson: Melissa MoroneyPerson: Jason IsaacsPerson: Ann DowdPerson: Reed BirneyPerson: Martha PlimptonPerson: Jamie-Lee O'DonnellPerson: Nina Sosanya
<p>Colm Tóibín is the Laureate for Irish Fiction 2022-2024. Picture: Barry Cronin</p>

'A true man of letters': Author Colm Tóibín named Laureate for Irish Fiction until 2024

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices