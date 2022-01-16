Smother episode 2 review: Thriller tropes, and a surprise declaration of love

It’s the family whodunnit packed with twists and turns that’s set to have us hooked for another series. Episode two of Smother’s Ahern-clan shenanigans continues to deliver a heady dose of lies, lust and deviousness to liven up our Sunday nights.

That it’s using horror and psychological thriller elements in its storytelling just adds to the fun. Last week’s episode ended in a break-in and the word 'LIAR' scrawled in lipstick across Val Ahern’s mirror by an unknown visitor. Tonight, the thriller elements are cranked up even further.

Any doubts whether Smother would have the legs for a second series have been firmly debunked in the first two episodes. Yes, series one wrapped up the mystery of who killed Denis, but secrets and cover-ups remain - and the arrival of his estranged son Finn has the Aherns riled up and rattled.

James O'Donoghue as Callum in Smother.

Like the father he barely knew, Finn (Dean Fagan) is forthright and formidable and not easily intimidated, as Grace learns following an on-street confrontation. He is also finding an ally in younger Ahern family member Callum, who is vulnerable following the death of his father Rory.

Val suspects Finn of the break-in but doesn’t want to involve the police, hopeful that a pay-off will be enough to see her deceased husband’s Mancunian love child on his way.

Callum and his sibling Jacob also look set to be the subject of a custody battle following this episode, where Anna tells Elaine she intends to make a new life for them in Singapore. Rory’s ex-wife is incensed: “If she makes any attempt to take these children out of the jurisdiction without my consent, I will apply for full legal custody.”

Cork actors Ayoola Smart and Éanna Hardwicke.

Meanwhile, Joe (Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke) makes a surprise move on Grace, despite the fact that he has recently become a father with long-term girlfriend Cathy. “I love you. I always have. I’ve tried to make it go away, but it won’t,” he tells her. She feels the same way but refuses to be a home-wrecker.

Seana Kerslake as Grace, and Dervla Kirwan as Val.

The episode wraps with more thriller-style shocks as a rock is thrown in the window of Grace’s cafe, with all the Aherns in attendance, on her launch night. Later that night, Finn drops a bombshell - that he had met his father after all, and that Denis was the one who told him to come to Ireland. It’s the latest twist in a series that keeps throwing up surprises.