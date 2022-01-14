Friday TV Tips: Tom Hanks; Mícheál Martin; Ant & Dec; and Michael Fassbender this evening

Captain Phillips

Virgin One, 9pm

Tom Hanks as Captain Phillips. Picture: PA Photo/Sony Pictures Releasing (UK)

An American cargo ship sets a dangerous course around the coast of Somalia, while inland, four men are pressed into service as pirates by the local warlords. The captain is taken hostage when the raiding party hijacks the vessel, resulting in a tense five-day crisis. Stars Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi.

The Light Between Oceans

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Michael Fassbender as Tom Sherbourne and Alicia Vikander as Isabel Graysmark Sherbourne. Picture: PA Photo/Entertainment One

Stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. A lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Australia raise a baby they rescue from a drifting boat.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be on the show to give an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.

Kathryn Thomas — and John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan, the five new Operation Transformation leaders for 2022 — will also be on the show as they embark on a health and wellness journey.

And there will also be a TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), and Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Cate Blanchett on the Graham Norton Show this evening. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests include Ant and Dec, Ricky Gervais and Cate Blanchett. Plus, Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform their new single Paint the Red Rose Blue.

Save the Cinema

Sky Cinema

Save the Cinema

When it’s announced the beloved cinema in the quiet town of Carmarthen in Wales is to be closed down, it’s up to Liz Evans (Samantha Morton), hairdresser and linchpin to the local community, to stop the bulldozers. As she and her friends barricade themselves in the theatre and come up with a grand plan involving a Hollywood legend and a monster-sized premiere.

Radio

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí R na G, 2.05pm Dáithí de Mórdha presents gems from the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives every week - demonstrating past traditions, customs, beliefs, ways of life, pastimes, family and community life in the Gaeltacht.

The Lyric Concert LyricFM, 7pm Chief Conductor Jaime Martin conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring acclaimed pianist Kirill Gerstein in Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2 live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.