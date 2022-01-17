Monday TV Tips: Meet 'Dr' Dave — programmed to help

— and a chance to find out more about the infamous 1976 Sallins Mail Train robbery
Abigail from Tipperary meets DAVE the robot — and Hive NUI Galway Professor Derek O'Keeffe

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Change Makers

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Meet patients who are benefiting from new technologies. NUI Galway is creating a range of engineering and robotics solutions to solve patients difficult medical conditions. Neureka App is tipped to help thousands of people with compulsive behaviours. And Dave (Droid Audio Visual Educator) is on hand to give diabetes management information. 

Professor Derek O’Keefe and his design team produce a wearable sensor device that will replace a white cane for diabetes patient, Sinead Curtis, which will help her navigate the streets of Galway.

The Tower — series finale

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Lizzie decides to turn herself in, and when Sarah finally interviews her, the explosive truth about what really happened on top of the tower emerges.

Crimes & Confessions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

True-crime series looking at three of the most notorious miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980. This episode revisits the infamous 1976 Sallins Mail Train robbery.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: The Light Side of the Tune, a new album from Meath concertina player Brenda Castles, chosen by presenter Áine Hensey for the programme’s Album of the Week.

Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

The Tower, Crimes & Confessions, sallins mail train robbery, change makers, dave, droid audio visual educator, robotics, engineering, hive, Professor Derek O'Keeffe, Sinead Curtis, Brenda Castles, NUI Galway
