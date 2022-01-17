Monday TV Tips: Meet 'Dr' Dave — programmed to help

Change Makers

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Meet patients who are benefiting from new technologies. NUI Galway is creating a range of engineering and robotics solutions to solve patients difficult medical conditions. Neureka App is tipped to help thousands of people with compulsive behaviours. And Dave (Droid Audio Visual Educator) is on hand to give diabetes management information.

Professor Derek O’Keefe and his design team produce a wearable sensor device that will replace a white cane for diabetes patient, Sinead Curtis, which will help her navigate the streets of Galway.

The Tower — series finale

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Lizzie decides to turn herself in, and when Sarah finally interviews her, the explosive truth about what really happened on top of the tower emerges.

Crimes & Confessions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

True-crime series looking at three of the most notorious miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980. This episode revisits the infamous 1976 Sallins Mail Train robbery.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: The Light Side of the Tune, a new album from Meath concertina player Brenda Castles, chosen by presenter Áine Hensey for the programme’s Album of the Week.