Saturday TV Tips: Who is the Masked Singer — any good guesses?

Plus Heat: Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner
Saturday TV Tips: Who is the Masked Singer — any good guesses?

Heat; The Masked Singer; and A Dog's Journey on television this evening

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

A Dog's Journey

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A Dog's Journey
A Dog's Journey

A hound finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. Sequel to A Dog's Purpose, starring Dennis Quaid

The Wall Versus Celebrities

BBC One, 6.55pm

The second celebrity edition of the game show features Sarah Millican and her husband Gary Delaney.

The Masked Singer

UTV, 7pm

The Masked Singer: Snow Leopard, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes. ITV
The Masked Singer: Snow Leopard, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes. ITV

Who's behind the mask? Another edition of the bonkers but enjoyable singing competition begins.

Heat

RTÉ2, 9.05pm

Heat
Heat

A detective becomes obsessed with capturing a highly intelligent career criminal who is planning one last robbery before his retirement. 1995 thriller, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

Sport

Aussie Rules na mBan: Full deferred coverage of West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns from the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season. TG4, 5.15pm Premier League: Manchester City v Chelsea, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Aston Villa v Manchester United, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Champions Cup Rugby Union: Toulouse v Wasps, Channel 4, 12.30pm

Radio

, BBC World Service, 7pm: Cork documentarian Bairbre Flood examines the last writings of ecological campaigner, writer, and media producer, Ken Saro-Wiwa, to an Irish nun from prison in Nigeria, in the run-up to his execution in November 1995.

Read More

Heather Small reveals fears over appearing on The Masked Singer

More in this section

Movie review: The Tender Bar is a feelgood tale of talent and working-class grit triumphing Movie review: The Tender Bar is a feelgood tale of talent and working-class grit triumphing
Album review: Fragments by Bonobo is a valentine to big rooms and big beats  Album review: Fragments by Bonobo is a valentine to big rooms and big beats 
First Dates Ireland review: Disney fan Shane hits the right note with romantic Ciara  First Dates Ireland review: Disney fan Shane hits the right note with romantic Ciara 
HeatThe Masked SingerThe Wall Versus CelebritiestelevisionA dog's journeySilence Would be TreasonPerson: Denis QuaidPerson: Sarah MillicanPerson: Gary DelaneyPerson: Heather SmallPerson: Al PacinoPerson: Robert de NiroPerson: Bairbre FloodPerson: Ken Saro-Wiwa
<p>scream 2022 declan burke caroline delaney</p>

Movie review: The self-referential aspects of Scream will likely prove most satisfying for fans

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices