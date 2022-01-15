Saturday TV Tips: Who is the Masked Singer — any good guesses?

A Dog's Journey

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A hound finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. Sequel to A Dog's Purpose, starring Dennis Quaid

The Wall Versus Celebrities

BBC One, 6.55pm

The second celebrity edition of the game show features Sarah Millican and her husband Gary Delaney.

The Masked Singer

UTV, 7pm

The Masked Singer: Snow Leopard, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Poodle and Bagpipes. ITV

Who's behind the mask? Another edition of the bonkers but enjoyable singing competition begins.

Heat

RTÉ2, 9.05pm

A detective becomes obsessed with capturing a highly intelligent career criminal who is planning one last robbery before his retirement. 1995 thriller, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

Sport

Aussie Rules na mBan: Full deferred coverage of West Coast Eagles v Gold Coast Suns from the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season. TG4, 5.15pm Premier League: Manchester City v Chelsea, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Aston Villa v Manchester United, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Champions Cup Rugby Union: Toulouse v Wasps, Channel 4, 12.30pm

Radio

, BBC World Service, 7pm: Cork documentarian Bairbre Flood examines the last writings of ecological campaigner, writer, and media producer, Ken Saro-Wiwa, to an Irish nun from prison in Nigeria, in the run-up to his execution in November 1995.