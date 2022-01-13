Ricky Gervais and After Life: 'I’m all for freedom of speech'

For a long time Ricky Gervais believed that, to stay big, he had to go small. “I’m all for freedom of speech and not being censored. And I’ve always sort of demanded final edit. And I’ve always got it. But there’s been a compromise: I’ve always gone to small channels. So it was BBC Two, not BBC One, Channel Four not ITV, HBO not NBC.”

That was before Netflix, which this week releases season three of After Life, Gervais’s unflinching sitcom about grief and recovery (he writes, directs and plays the lead character).

Netflix has in recent months found itself at the centre of a debate about comedy and censorship – about where freedom of expression ends and hate speech begins – amid claims a recent live 'special' by the American stand-up David Chapelle contained anti-trans jokes.

That argument has raged and raged. But Netflix hasn’t pulled The Closer. And it has confirmed that Chappelle has two more Netflix specials in the works. Given that Gervais is on record as stating that, when it comes to a joke, no subject should be off the table, it’s tempting to conclude that, at Netflix, he has the perfect home.

“Netflix come along and they say, ‘we don’t interfere… and we’ve got 200 million subscribers’. It’s a no brainer for me,” Gervais says in a Zoom interview (over his shoulder is a cabinet laden down with Baftas and Emmys). “They’ve got it financially and in terms of global reach of the viewership. And the non-censorship – I mean, they’re out ahead. At the moment it’s a no-brainer for me. It’s Netflix all the way.”

In After Life Gervais’s character, Tony, is a reporter on a local newspaper struggling to move on from the death from breast cancer of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman, seen in extensive flashbacks). It’s a black comedy and is at times dogged in its bleakness: one nadir came in season two when Tony attempted suicide.

Now, as the final series begins, he’s in a relationship with care-home nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen). And yet, still mourning his wife, he keeps Emma at arm’s length.

After Life: Ricky Gervais.

After Life is hugely popular though its whiplash swerves from angst to crude humour are perhaps not for everyone. Gervais certainly isn’t reluctant to make Tony unlikeable: at times he comes across as a mewling man-child who seems to think he’s the only person in human history to have ever been bereaved. Grumpy and sweary, the character is certainly far less fun than Gervais’s most famous creation, toe-curling boss David Brent from The Office.

“After Life is the most popular British sitcom in the world in the last 10 years, I think,” says Tony Way, who plays the Tambury Gazette’s sad-sack photographer Lenny. “And the c-word is used regularly. Both c-words: cancer [and the other one]. There's all sorts things in it you wouldn't expect.

“But its popularity – it's huge. It's made me rethink what 'mainstream' means. I don't think you'd see this on a major channel being put out at a popular time. Say sort of the same time that Only Fools and Horses or something like that. I think you probably wouldn't ever get the language and the topics covered in the show on telly, you know, probably before 10pm. So it's sort of insane. I think we might have to all rethink what mainstream sitcoms are because people clearly can handle it. And they clearly like it.”

The show is also unique in that it frankly addresses the often taboo subject of death, says Way. “We don’t spend all day on set morbidly talking about death and grief. But it is something that is talked about, especially in rehearsals. Much more than you would in any other sitcom. It’s a topic of conversation – and for better, not for worse. It’s good to chat about this stuff. But we don’t chat about it. Especially not blokes.”

Diane Morgan, who plays Tambury Gazette advertising executive Kath [and is best known for her character Philomena Cunk], was struck by how admired the series was when she went overseas. “I’ve never been involved with anything like this. It is international – loved all over the world. I went to Australia and people were coming up to me talking about After Life.”

After Life: Ricky Gervais with Tony Way and Diane Morgan.

“This isn’t the biggest it will be,” adds Gervais, 60. “People are watching it again. Everyone tweets me they’re watching the first two seasons again. Some people are saying they’ve watched it 11 times. It’s just going to keep growing and growing. And the knock-on effect of all the people who watch After Life is that they find [Gervais’ earlier sitcom] Derek. Because Derek apparently went up 40 per cent in its viewership when After Life came out, because it’s an algorithm. That’s the beauty of Netflix. It’s always there. Someone’s watching it now.”

Series three was filmed through the pandemic, though Gervais decided not to reference this on screen. The last thing audiences wanted was a comedy full of people wearing masks and washing their hands constantly, he felt. Was it strange making a show about mortality when death was all around?

“The only effect it had was, ‘would we get it filmed?’,” says Gervais. “Physically, literally, in terms of production. If anything, people were gagging for it. They couldn’t go out. They were asking me to drop it early. They were tweeting me to do that. I said, ‘I’m not in charge – I can’t just put it out’. People are always surrounded by an existential threat. It’s just usually not on the news.”

As he ponders the subject, he seems to reconsider slightly. “Maybe people think about mortality more than ever and what matters and they’re missing their family. Because I called my family more than usual. I might call my family once a month now and again, or whatever right? But I made a conscious effort to FaceTime every week. Everyone just up front said, ‘I miss you’.”

As already pointed out After Life is at moments breathtakingly grim. And yet – and without wishing to spoil – the story ends on a positive note.

“It basically says life goes on and we all die – but not today,” says Gervais. “There was a community [in Tambury] 500 years ago. And they’re all dead now. But we’re still alive. We’re here today. This is our day. And that’s what the ending says to me. Enjoy it while you’re here. It’s all we’ve got.”

After Life season three is on Netflix from Friday, January 14