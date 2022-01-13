Thursday TV Tips: A referee, a figure skater and a dance teacher on First Dates

First Dates Ireland: Marina (30) from Clondalkin meets former figure skater Kori (30) from Portland Oregon; Amanda (55) from Clonmel dines with Sean (56) from Carlow; and Ciara (23) from Malahide dates dance teacher Shane (26) from Galway

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Apprentice

BBC One, 9pm

Alan Sugar tasks his candidates with marketing a brand-new electric toothbrush aimed at children aged between six and eight. They must also create an accompanying app that encourages youngsters to brush their teeth before pitching their package to two major buyers.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Julieann (21) from Westmeath dines with Luke (23) from a fishing village in County Down; Amanda (55) from Clonmel meets referee Sean (56) from Carlow. Marina (30) from Clondalkin has dinner with former figure skater Kori (30) from Portland Oregon. And Ciara (23) from Malahide dates dance teacher Shane (26) from Galway.

The North Water

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

Colin Farrell as Henry Drax in The North Water. Picture: Nick Wall
Ian McGuire’s 2016 novel of the same name has been turned into a gripping five-part drama. Jack O’Connell plays a disgraced Irish army surgeon who, in an effort to escape from his past, takes a job as a whaling ship’s medic. However, also on board is a dangerous psychopath (Colin Farrell)...

Brazen

Netflix

Brazen. (L-R) Malachi Weir as Ben, Alyssa Milano as Grace, Sam Page as Ed in Brazen. Cr. Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix
Mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, DC when her estranged sister summons her. Her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed. Grace ignores the warnings of detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case.

Radio

Bladhaire R na G, 3pm The team is back in action after the Christmas break, and Áine Ní Bhreisleáin brings us an action-packed show as usual, with lots of prizes, great music and plenty of laughs.

