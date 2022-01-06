First Dates recap: Emma from Togher quizzes Scott on his 'icks' during a pure Cork date

Órán & Luke

The new season kicked off with 19-year-old Órán from Dublin, who was fairly vociferous about what he wanted: “I just want a boyfriend, like please.” The cheeky chap, who has been “banned” from Tinder, sees a lot of “green lights” in his match, 20-year-old Mayo man Luke.

Luke’s night is off to a good start when he’s offered a cocktail (“We don’t get many cocktails in Mayo”), but there’s a touch of nerves as it's his first ever date. But the nerves prove to be needless as the pair hit it off, bonding over chats about coming out and the impact of Covid-19 on their twenty-something lives.

Luke explains he was in India teaching kids English before his trip was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “It ruins everything,” he says sadly, reminiscing about how his time in India has really made him grateful for everything he has in life.

“It ruins everything,” Órán concurs, “like, I’ve barely been able to go to nightclubs and now I am almost 20. Like, I’ve never been to The George, how have I never been to The George?” At the end of the night, the pair split the bill - with Luke complimenting Órán’s “gay Revolut card” - and agree to see each other again romantically.

Jenny & Seamus

Sparks didn't fly between Jenny and Seamus

Australian-born Jenny is next to grace our screens. The 57-year-old divorcee says she loves sex and “the only way to know for sure if you like someone is to sleep with them… sorry mum.” Hoping to win her over is 59-year-old Seamus from Meath who is also divorced. Seamus says some people think he’s a nutcase but he’s been psychiatrically tested and the psychiatrist said there’s not a thing wrong with him. “I am a bit nervous,” he admits, as he hands over some fresh flowers to date Jenny who is unfazed, revealing she once had “16 dates in two weeks” which seems to give Seamus a bit of a shock.

While the pair are looking for similar things - Jenny tells the camera she is looking for someone with a good sense of humour who she can have a good conversation with, while Seamus also wants a good conversation and a good laugh - sparks don’t fly on the night. At least not for Jenny, who says she would love to see him again as a friend but not romantically. “I think we could be friends,” Seamus says quietly.

Geniele & Shane

Geniele and Shane found deep connection on their date

Geniele and Shane start the night off laughing as they realise they’ve both turned up with broken fingers. “What are the chances?” guffaws 28-year-old Shane. The Kildare man is a pilot (but no one ever believes him), which seems to impress 30-year-old Geniele who is looking for someone who “doesn’t fit the mould” and has “handyman hands.”

The date is progressing well when Shane mentions it’s a shame they can’t do anything after the date due to Covid restrictions. “You might get a drink in the hotel afterwards - if you’re fully vaccinated,” Geniele quips. The conversation then turns to the unpleasantness of getting PCR tests with Geniele sharing that she’s had over 30 of them. “Why?” Shane says baffled. Geniele then reveals she spent much of the past year in hospital due to a cancer diagnosis.

Surprisingly, talk of a cancer diagnosis in your twenties isn’t the height of the DMC’s. The pair discover another thing they have in common - they've both recently lived through their homes going on fire. While Geniele wasn’t at home at the time, Shane was, and he recounts rescuing his younger brother from the flames to an emotional Geniele. It's clear there's a sparkle in both of their eyes by the end of the night and it's a quick yes to another date for both.

Emma & Scott

It was a pure Cork date for Scott and Emma

The final couple of the night are pure Cork bai. Emma from Togher wants a man that’s “well able” for her. “All my friends are getting houses and settling down and I am just planning my next night out,” she tells the camera pre-date. The bubbly 26-year-old is paired with Scott, who is also 26 and from Whitegate. “Ah for fucks sake,” he exclaims when he hears where his date is from, “that’s only down the road.”

The pair click immediately, with Emma slagging Scott for being "pure country." while Scott cracks up at Emma’s inability to say the word helmet.“What if I was dyslexic now and you didn’t know?” Emma asks. “I’d laugh” Scott shoots back - which is the right answer and leaves Emma in hysterics.

Emma just can’t get the words out fast enough during the date, asking Scott about his "icks" and how he ended up on the show (cans) but when asked whether she wants to see him again she isn't as enthusiastic. "Ehm... I suppose so...why not.. fuck it."

"We're far from each other anyways.." Scott quips.