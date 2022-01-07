Film Review: Liam Neeson leads the enjoyably dopey fun of The Ice Road

Liam Neeson stars in The Ice Road (12A), playing Mike McCann, an aging trucker with ‘not a lot of tread left on his tires'. But when a methane pocket explodes in a diamond mine in Winnipeg, trapping a host of miners underground, it’s the old dog for the hard road: Mike is hired to transport a 30-ton drill from North Dakota into Canada, across an already melting frozen lake.

What could possibly go wrong?