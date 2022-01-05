Revealed: First six dancers paired with celebrities for Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ News reporter Aengus Mac Grainna will be dancing with Emily Barker, who made it to the final last season. Emily will be hoping to take home the glitterball trophy this year with Aengus.
Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane will be going for gold with Stephen Vincent, who is back for his second series.
Ireland's Rugby Seven's star Jordan Conroy has been paired with a new pro dancer, Salome Chachua. Salome has a wealth of experience from the Dancing with the Stars in Georgia.
Model Missy Keating, daughter of Yvonne Connolly and Ronan Keating, will take to the dancefloor with a new pro dancer, Ervinas Merfeldas.
Pro-dancer John Nolan is joining television presenter Gráinne Seoige for the upcoming series.
Cyclist Nicolas Roche will join Karen Byrne, a former winner in the series.