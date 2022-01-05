Revealed: First six dancers paired with celebrities for Dancing with the Stars

Aengus Mac Grainna and Emily Barker

RTÉ News reporter Aengus Mac Grainna will be dancing with Emily Barker, who made it to the final last season. Emily will be hoping to take home the glitterball trophy this year with Aengus.

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent

Ellen Keane & Stephen Vincent

Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane will be going for gold with Stephen Vincent, who is back for his second series.

Jordan Conroy and Salome Chachua

Jordan Conroy & Salome Chachua

Ireland's Rugby Seven's star Jordan Conroy has been paired with a new pro dancer, Salome Chachua. Salome has a wealth of experience from the Dancing with the Stars in Georgia.

Missy Keating and Ervinas Merfeldas

Missy Keating & Ervinas Merfeldas

Model Missy Keating, daughter of Yvonne Connolly and Ronan Keating, will take to the dancefloor with a new pro dancer, Ervinas Merfeldas.

Gráinne Seoige and John Nolan

Grainne Seoige & John Nolan

Pro-dancer John Nolan is joining television presenter Gráinne Seoige for the upcoming series.

Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne

Nicolas Roche & Karen Byrne

Cyclist Nicolas Roche will join Karen Byrne, a former winner in the series.

The remaining six couples will be revealed tomorrow.