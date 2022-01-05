Solstice, by Cork poet laureate William Wall 

In the latest of our monthly poems by William Wall, he reflects on the recent equinox in the context of the emergence of a new strain of Covid
Solstice, by Cork poet laureate William Wall 

William Wall, Cork poet laureate. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 09:15

Solstice 

On the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID19

we are drifting
toward the shortest day
down streets crowded
by nightmare we hide our faces
wash our hands
crying unclean unclean
first light assembles
what we hold to be facts
and daylight sustains
but in the uncertainty
of what was rush hour
on the southern ring road
everything dissolves again

when will it end
in dust we draw the sine
of solstice and equinox
and time passes
after a certain definition
each day shorter than the last
the evening bill of mortality
marks the running out of light
if not for me or you
at least for faith and hope
over the city seagulls loiter
like disillusioned angels
caught in the last light
they believe
better days are coming
but not soon enough 

December 2021

  • William Wall is a poet from Cork, and is serving as the city's first Poet Laureate. An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall's role involves writing a poem every month, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county. The Irish Examiner publishes these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at Cork World Book Festival 2022.

Read More

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 35: Turlough Cowman’s Millennium Sundial, at Dursey Sound

More in this section

Revealed: First six dancers paired with celebrities for Dancing with the Stars Revealed: First six dancers paired with celebrities for Dancing with the Stars
Donie O’Sullivan: Five things we learned during the Capitol Man documentary Donie O’Sullivan: Five things we learned during the Capitol Man documentary
Everyman cancels two days of panto shows as cast member diagnosed with Covid-19 Everyman cancels two days of panto shows as cast member diagnosed with Covid-19
(Costa Book Awards/PA)

Robert Maxwell biography among five Costa Book Prize 2021 category winners

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices