Solstice, by Cork poet laureate William Wall 

Solstice

On the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID19

we are drifting

toward the shortest day

down streets crowded

by nightmare we hide our faces

wash our hands

crying unclean unclean

first light assembles

what we hold to be facts

and daylight sustains

but in the uncertainty

of what was rush hour

on the southern ring road

everything dissolves again

when will it end

in dust we draw the sine

of solstice and equinox

and time passes

after a certain definition

each day shorter than the last

the evening bill of mortality

marks the running out of light

if not for me or you

at least for faith and hope

over the city seagulls loiter

like disillusioned angels

caught in the last light

they believe

better days are coming

but not soon enough

December 2021