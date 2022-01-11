Tuesday TV Tips: Sexual politics in the workplace and crime scene cleanups

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Gillian Gavin feels her clothes are ageing her — she gets advice on ditching the safe leggings and jumpers and gets help on picking out some professional smart workwear

Gillian Gavin, 59 lives in Rush, Co. Dublin. After her children flew the nest, Gillian made a brave move and left Ireland to work for a charity in India. She lived in an ashram for 3 and a half years and loved the experience. She recently retrained as a SNA and loves her job but feels she doesn’t know what to wear to work. She feels her clothes are ageing her but she has decided that since she is going to be 60 soon, she would love to have a show-stopping party look for this milestone birthday. She also feels ready to get back on the dating scene and wants a new look for a dinner date.

The Cleaner

RTÉ2, 9pm

The Cleaner: Greg Davies as Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Studio Hamburg UK/Ryan O'Donoghue

New comedy series written and starring comedian Greg Davies — centres around Wicky, a crime scene cleaner whose job is to mop up mess after a gruesome murder. Helena Bonham Carter is one of the guest stars.

Rules of the Game

BBC One, 9pm

Maxine Peake in Rules Of The Game

New series starring Maxine Peake. In this taut melodrama about sexual politics in the workplace, she plays Sam, the CEO of a large family firm who finds a dead body on her arrival at work one morning. She then thinks back to the events leading up to her grisly discovery in a bid to figure out what happened, which include the arrival of a meddling new HR director. Alison Steadman and Rakhee Thakrar co-star.

Radio

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm Dan Hegarty presents another pair of performances from the RTÉ session archives: a 2000 Fanning Session from alt-rockers Wilt saw ex-Kerbdog members breach into pop territory, while a 2019 session from Cork trio Happyalone is on record as one of the presenter's favourites, including a remarkable rendition of Nirvana's 'Something in the Way'.