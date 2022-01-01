Hot 100: Spring's best movies, music, fashion, food, books and much more

FILM



1 The 355, January 7

Spy thriller in which CIA agent Jessica Chastain embarks on a suicide mission. Penelope Cruz co-stars.



2 Operation Mincemeat, January 7

WWII thriller about a scheme to deceive the Nazis about the Allied invasion of Sicily. Colin Firth stars.



3 Cyrano, January 14

Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) employs Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Joe Wright directs.



4 Scream, January 14

Twenty-five years after the Woodsboro murders, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) investigates a new slasher-killer. Courtney Cox co-stars.



5 Sesame Street, January 15

Evicted from their neighbourhood, Big Bird & Co. need help to foil the dastardly Mayor. Anne Hathaway stars.



6 Belfast, January 21

Kenneth Branagh directs an autobiographical tale of a young boy growing up in 1960s Belfast. Jamie Dornan stars.



7 Nightmare Alley, January 21

An expert manipulator encounters a dangerous psychiatrist. Guillermo del Toro’s psychological thriller stars Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.



8 Morbius, January 28

Marvel’s Morbius stars Jared Leto as a biochemist who transforms himself into a vampire. Michael Keaton co-stars.



9 Sing 2, January 28

All-singing, all-dancing animation, with impresario Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) seeking out the reclusive Clay Calloway (Bono).



10 Moonfall, February 4

With the moon on a collision course with Earth, Halle Berry sets out to save the day. Roland Emmerich directs.



11 Jackass Forever, February 4

More lowbrow high-jinks in the final outing from the Jackass pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville stars.



12 Marry Me, February 11

Pop superstar Kat (Jennifer Lopez) decides to marry unassuming nobody Charlie (Owen Wilson). Sarah Silverman co-stars.



13 Death on the Nile, February 11

On holiday in Egypt, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) investigates a murder. Gal Gadot co-stars.



14 Uncharted, February 18

Treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) travels the world solving historical mysteries. Mark Wahlberg co-stars.



15 Ambulance, February 18

Heist-gone-wrong thriller in which the thieves steal a getaway ambulance. Jake Gyllenhaal stars.



16 Dog, February 18

Charming buddy-buddy movie featuring an Army Ranger (Channing Tatum) and his beloved dog. Tatum co-directs.



17 The Batman, March 4

Robert Pattinson dons the cape and goes up against The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and The Riddler (Paul Dano).



18 Downton Abbey: A New Era, March 18

The Crawley family and various attendants pack up and head for the South of France. Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville star.



19 Unwelcome, March 18

Londoners Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth are persecuted by homicidal goblins when they move to Ireland. Jon Wright directs.



20 The Lost City, March 25

Romance novelist Sandra Bullock gets kidnapped in the jungle, with Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum lurking in the undergrowth.



21 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, April 8

Epic fantasy, in which the wizard Dumbledore (Jude Law) sends Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission to defeat the evil Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).



22 The Northman, April 8

A Viking prince seeks revenge for his murdered father. Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy star.



23 Sonic the Hedgehog 2, April 8

More high-speed adventures with the computer game hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) and his nemesis Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey).



24 Thirteen Lives, April 15

Dramatisation of the rescue of a young Thai football team trapped in a flooded cave network. Colin Farrell stars.



25 Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, April 29

A London cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) travels to Paris in search of the ultimate Dior dress.

Declan Burke

MUSIC



26 Clairo, Olympia, Dublin, January 18

Claire Cottrill tours her wonderful second album, Sling – inspired by 20-something angst and her new dog.



27 Just Mustard, Cyprus Avenue, Cork January 20

Acclaimed indie band from Dundalk bring their dreamy wall of feedback south

28 Aurora, The Gods We Can Touch, January 21

Enya-esque maximalist pop

29 Gwenifer Raymond, Workman’s Club Dublin, January 22

Solo instrumentalist guitarist acclaimed for experimental compositions.

30 Squid, Cyprus Avenue Cork January 28

Eclectic UK alternative band.

31 Wolf Alice, Olympia Dublin, January 24, 25

Ellie Rowsell and bandmates show case their fantastic Blue Weekend LP.

32 Jane Weaver, Whelan’s Dublin, January 28

Her album Flock was a tour de force of progressive indie – and now she brings it on the road.

33 Lonelady, Grand Social, Dublin February 15

The spirit of Joy Division and of 1990s electronica is conjured with by Manchester multi-instrumentalist, Julie Campbell.

34 Chris de Burgh, Cork Opera House, February 16

Eighties hitmaker goes out on the road.

35 Sinead O’Brien, Grand Social, Dublin, February 22

Poet turned indie star from Limerick.

36 The Weather Station, Workman’s Club, Dublin March 18

Tamara Lindeman’s glossy meditation on climate change, Ignorance, was one of 2021’s most searing albums.

37 Tori Amos, Cork Opera House, March 17

Former Kinsale resident Amos opens her Irish date in Cork, touring a new album, Ocean To Ocean, which features a shout out to Skibbereen.

38 Sigrid, 3Arena, March 18

There’s no killing the vibe of the Norwegian pop star.

39 The Staves, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, March 28

Sisterly trio from Watford leaven their acoustic pop with layers of introspection.

40 Griff, Academy, March 29

Set to be one of 2022’s break-outs, Sarah Faith Griffith’s specialists in genre-bending pop.

41 Grouper, National Concert Hall, April 12

Haunting experimental music from San Fransisco artist Liz Harris.

42 Little Mix, 3Arena, Dublin April 13

Before they go on open-ended hiatus a chance to farewell to the X Factor stars

43 The War On Drugs, 3Arena, April 14

Springsteen-esque heartland rock.

44 Mitski, Vicar Street, Dublin, April 25

Alternative sensation Mitski Miyawaki hits the road with new album, Laurel Hell.

45 Imelda May, Cork Opera House, May 9,10

Liberties superstar brings a post-pandemic pick-me-up to Cork

46 Declan McKenna, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, May 13

Gen Z troubadour whose music blends glam pop and confessional songwriting.

47 The Divine Comedy, Charmed Live, May 17

Neil Hannon performs his greatest hits.

48 Julien Baker, Whelan’s, Dublin, May 21, 22

Indie star and bandmate of Phoebe Bridgers

49 Lorde, Forbidden Fruit, June 4, 5

New Zealand pop star plays her first ever Irish date

50 The National, Live at the Marquee Cork, June 6

Sturm und drang from alt.pop superstars with a Cork connection via guitarist Byrce Dessner’s Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival.

Ed Power

Arts & Ents

51 Dara Ó Briain Cork Opera House, Jan 20-22

Even if everything in his set won’t be laugh-out-loud funny, the Wicklow man is always affable and interesting. Other Munster dates on the tour take in Killarney and Limerick.

52 Bajazet Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick, Jan 22

Irish National Opera has teamed up with the Irish Baroque Orchestra for a tour of Ireland and the UK with one of Vivaldi’s lesser-known works. The title role is sung by Italian bass-baritone Gianluca Margheri.

53 The Two Norries Cork Opera House, Feb 12

The live podcast format has been a welcome addition to the entertainment roster in recent years, and James Leonard and Timmy Long are guaranteed a warm welcome on their home turf. Among the guests on the night will be their fellow northsider, mountaineer Pat Falvey.



54 Swan Lake Cork Opera House, Feb 27

The Royal Moscow Ballet bring their production of Tchaikovsky’s classic to nine centres in Ireland, including Cork, Limerick and Dublin. Given the enduring popularity of the music the Russian master composed for the work, it’s difficult to believe it recieved so much criticism at its premiere in 1877.

55 Les Misérables Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin; Feb 8-26

The Cameron Mackintosh version of the classic tale of 19th century Paris returns with such songs as I Dreamed a Dream and Bring Him Home.

56 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival March 3 – 14

Fingers crossed that the Covid trajectory will allow for a ‘blended’ festival of live screenings and online viewings, with an extra sprinkle of celebrity visitors.

57 An Evening with Reggie Everyman, Cork, April 2 -16

Pat Fitzpatrick brings his Ask Audrey character to the stage, providing a posh Corkman’s perspective on the world.

58 Giacometti: From Life National Gallery, Dublin, from April 9

A rare chance for Irish art fans to see the work of the great 20th century sculptor. Fifty pieces from the artist will span his early years in his native Switzerland upto his later years in Paris.

59 Zurich Portrait Prize Crawford Gallery, Cork, April 23

Currently showing at the National Gallery in Dublin, the annual exhibition of shortlisted entries and winners makes its way south in April. Salvatore of Lucan won the main prize for his picture entitled Me Ma Healing Me, while the Youth prize also has an incredible array of emerging talent.

60 Cork International Choral Festival April 27 – May 1

One of the many events hit hard by Covid, one of the silver linings of the pandemic will be a renewed appreciation of a festival founded in 1954 that brings thousands of singers to Leeside from all over the world.

Des O’Driscoll

FOOD

61 Cashel Palace Hotel

The re-opening of the luxury five star Cashel Palace Hotel, in Co Tipperary, on March 1, is one of the most widely anticipated hospitality launches, in Ireland with a huge amount of interest also from abroad, with a spa, restaurant and its own gastropub, Mikey Ryan’s, alongside.

www.cashelpalacehotel.ie

62 The Salt Project

Chef Caomhán de Brí’s nomadic food truck has been spanning the country over the last six months serving up tasty treats to great acclaim but the real buzz begins when he finally opens The Salt Project as a fixed bricks and mortar venue in Co Sligo, offering boutique accommodation, restaurant and wellness centre, all located in a truly scenic location.

www.thesaltproject.ie

63 Blasta Books

Tacos, by Lily Ramirez Foran, offering authentic Mexican recipes for glorious tacos using premium Irish produce, is the opening salvo from Blasta Books, a quarterly series of small cookbooks offering a more inclusive take on modern Ireland’s increasingly diverse food culture. blastabooks.com

64 Michelin Stars

The world-renowned food guides list of the Michelin-starred restaurants in the world are normally dished out, in autumn for the upcoming year, but the pandemic has played havoc with their schedule. Last year, the 2021 awards were only announced in January, rather than the previous September/October. Why do we care? Well, last year, the only new Irish star went to Dede at the Customs House, in Baltimore, West Cork, and there is a sneaking feeling abroad that we might see more stellar action on Leeside when the next list is announced.

65 Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year

After a two year hiatus because of … yeah, you got it, Ireland’s premier cooking competition for professional young chefs returns, kicking off later this month. Open to all professional chefs under 28, competitors will begin a series of educational activities, producer visits and workshops to support and guide them to the semi-finals and finals, later in the year. www.euro-toques.ie

66 Sheridan’s Online Cheese and Wine Evenings

If you’re done with the hairshirt of new year’s resolutions but are still loath to leave home, why not kick back with a fun and educational Virtual Cheese and Wine Evening (Jan 21), hosted by Kevin Sheridan and Enrico Fantasia, with a selection of cheese and crackers and two very special wines delivered in advance. And if you’re determined to see that resolution through to the end of the month, there’s another round of same in February (Feb 18). Single ticket can be used for groups of up to four in the same household. https://sheridanscheesemongers.com

67 Cork Rooftop Farm shop

On foot of a soft opening at the tail end of last year, Corkonians are set to discover the next stage in the commendably innovative Brian McCarthy’s ever-evolving sustainable urban farming enterprise, which is a new Cork Rooftop Farm shop, on the Coal Quay, on the ground floor of the network of buildings hosting the rooftop farm, with their own no-dig market garden also in operation just outside Cork city. The shop will sell their herbs, vegetables and micro-greens, own eggs and a large range of packaging-free dried goods including nuts, berries and grains—you bring your own container and simply refill thereby ensuring zero waste packaging. There is also an in-house coffee shop and a range of houseplants. Cork Rooftop Farm’s 2022 CSA scheme is also now open for applications: you pay an advance sum to guarantee a weekly box of produce throughout the growing season. www.corkrooftopfarm.ie

68 Climate Conscious Cooking and Kitchen Sustainability

We balked at a term now being bandied about in the US, ‘Reductetarianism’, but applaud the principle which is set to become bigger again this year, as more and more consumers adjust their dietary habits to make their own small contribution in the fight against climate change. This doesn’t mean going entirely vegan; rather it is about reducing meat consumption, eating less and sourcing premium meat that is not industrially farmed, and having some days of eating entirely plant-based meals — but not factory-produced products including 30 ingredients industrially produced on the other side of the world. Keep it simple, eat local, fresh and seasonal and buy directly from the producer whenever at all possible, keeping your money in the local community.

69 Robots in the Kitchen

The introduction of food service robots has already become a major talking point in global hospitality and with so many companies invested in developing same, that interest is only set to rise. However, I’m not sure if they’ll ever replace a flesh and blood server, for all their current scarcity in the sector and with all the drama that can come with hiring an an actual human being. The venerable old Jasmine Palace Restaurant on O’Connell St, in Limerick, recently introduced BellaBot, a service robot that delivers trays and drinks from one part of the room to another but as you can’t order from the robot it is little more than an ‘electronic trolley’ and you’d be inclined to suspect that it delivers far more as a marketing device, in terms of attracting public attention and getting a restaurant’s name out to the wider world.



70 Ghost Kitchens

When the pandemic shuttered restaurant kitchens, many switched over to cooking for takeaway. In the US, some chefs took it a step further and began to develop virtual brands for delivery-only models or ‘ghost kitchens’, sometimes offering menus for several different cuisines, all branded as different ‘restaurants’, all cooked in the same anonymous kitchen, usually in some industrial location, and only available for delivery. Several Irish startups are developing kitchen spaces and accompanying technology and seeking to attract clients from the Irish hospitality sector but it has yet to take flight in this country. I’d be inclined to hope it stays that way!

Joe McNamee

FASHION

71 Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo, RDS Jan 23-26

Organised on behalf of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, this year’s hybrid event sees a digital element added to the RDS physical fair. Expect more than four hundred Irish brands to exhibit, offering manufacturers, designers, and craft makers the opportunity to exhibit their new collections. Trade only.

www.showcaseireland.com



72 Junk Kouture Recycled Fashion Competition March 2022

Registration is open for Junk Kouture 2022 - a national contest for second-level students to create striking designs and wearable art from everyday junk. Live regional finals take place in March with a Dublin final in May and coveted spots to win at the Junk Kouture World Final.

INFO: www.junkkouture.com



73 The Wardrobe Crisis

Hosted by VOGUE’s first sustainability editor Clare Press, The Wardrobe Crisis podcast looks at ethical fashion and how we can make a difference in the world.

Weekly episodes (numbering over 150) feature interviews with international guests about the pressing issues facing the rag trade.

thewardrobecrisis.com



74 Marc Jacobs Teaches Fashion Design

In Marc Jacob’s first online fashion design class, the 11-time CFDA Award winner teaches his hands-on process for creating clothes that push boundaries and set trends. Learn Marc’s construction techniques, how he creates unique shapes and silhouettes, and how you can develop your ideas from the first sketch to the final piece. Price: Starting at €16/month (billed annually). Unlimited access to 100+ instructors.

www.masterclass.com



75 H&M X Iris Apfel

Centenarian style icon Iris Apfel teams up with H&M for a much-anticipated collaboration. Iris Apfel x H&M launches in early 2022 with a capsule of colourful, eclectic clothing and bold accessories designed for all ages and sizes and made with circularity in mind. www.hm.com.

Annmarie O’Connor

Television

76 Brian Friel: Shy Man, Showman RTÉ One

Recent revivals of several of Brian Friel’s works have reminded us of the brilliance of the Co Tyrone playwright. This documentary includes contributions from his widow Anne, and such actors as Liam Neeson and Stephen Rea.



77 Ozark Netflix, Jan 21

As is the way with many American series, the final run of this money-laundering crime drama has been split into two parts. The first seven episodes will pick up the action from last season’s dramatic finale when the death of Helen ensures that Marty and Wendy are now closer than ever to the Mexican cartel.



78 Munich — The Edge of War Netflix, Jan 22

West Cork resident Jeremy Irons plays Neville Chamberlain in a movie take on the British prime minister’s trip to the Bavarian capital in 1937 to secure ‘peace in our time’. Spoiler alert: it didn’t quite work out.



79 The Gilded Age Sky Atlantic, January 25

Julian Fellowes – the creator of Downton Abbey – launches a series set in New York in the 1880s. The city is booming and a go-ahead young woman walks between the worlds of old class values and the emerging new entrepreneurs.



80 Pam & Tommy, Disney+, Feb 25

For many people the phrase ‘sex tape’ entered their lexicon around 1995 with the scandal around leaked footage of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. This miniseries dramatises the couple’s life at the time.



81 Conversations With Friends RTÉ One

This adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first book has many of the backroom people who made Normal People such a success. Cork actress Alison Oliver is among the stars of a tale of the convoluted relationships between a pair of ex girlfriends and an older married couple.



82 Derry Girls, Channel 4

After incredible success over its first two series, Lisa McGee’s comedy returns for what is expected to be its final run.



83 Harry Wild RTÉ One

Dublin has provided the setting for several recent crime dramas, albeit with mixed results. Hopefully, the presence of a talented cast that includes Jane Seymour, as well as Jo Spain on writing duties, will ensure this is one of the better ones.



84 Triggerpoint ITV, Virgin Media One

Vicky McLure is back in uniform for series that also sees her reunite with some of her old chums in the company that makes Line of Duty. She plays a bomb-disposal expert in a police counter-terrorism unit. Obviously, it’s a role that opens up plenty of opportunities for hyper-tense moments.



85 The Dry RTÉ One

Promising comedy-drama series in which Róisín Gallagher plays a woman back home in Ireland after years of fast living in Dublin which has resulted in her going on ‘the dry’.

Des O’Driscoll

BOOKS

Idol by Louise O'Neill

86 The Maid by Nita Prose (HarperCollins, January 20, approx €14.99)

Molly Gray, the 25-year-old neurodivergent narrator, has sought solace in her maid’s job at the Regency Grand, a boutique hotel in an unspecified city. Her uniform makes her feel invisible, a relief given her difficulty reading social cues. Things change when she discovers a guest, Mr Black, dead in his bed. Seeing details others cannot, she becomes embroiled in the hunt for the truth. A whodunit with a fresh take on the traditional mystery thriller.



87 Breaking Point by Edel Coffy (Sphere, January 22, approx €15.99)

Busy mum of two Susannah has an enviable life; two beautiful daughters, a high-flying medical career, a successful husband, glossy hair and expensive clothes. But she’ll tell no one she’s struggling to cope with the pressure of being a woman who supposedly ‘has it all.’ Tragedy strikes one morning when, on autopilot, she leaves her baby daughter in the car on the hottest day of the year. Tried for negligence, a witch hunt ensues. A gripping debut.



88 The Love Songs of W.eb. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (4th Estate, January 22, approx €19.99)

A sprawling and ambitious debut novel that chronicles the journey of multiple generations of one American family, from the centuries of the colonial slave trade through the Civil War to our own tumultuous era, by prize-winning poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Spanning two hundred years, it takes an intimate look at race, feminism, love, and family as told by a line of unforgettable Black women from America’s South. Already reviewed to crucial acclaim in the US and an Oprah Book Club pick, no less.



89 We Were Young by Niamh Campbell (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, February 17, approx €15.99)

We Were Young follows Cormac, a photographer, approaching 40 and still single. He escaped small-town life, but his peers have all moved on and Cormac is stuck; dating former students, staying out all night and receiving rejection emails for his work. He meets Caroline, an ambitious young dancer and then must weave himself back into the family he left behind - and everything changes. The second novel from this immensely talented Irish writer.



90 Any Girl by Mia Döring (Hachette Ireland, February 17, approx €14.99)

Mia, a psychotherapist specialising in sexual trauma, chooses to tell her personal and difficult history in a compelling literary memoir and vital work about women, trauma, sexuality and consent. Any Girl is a personal account of surviving rape at age sixteen, then sexual exploitation and the sex trade in Ireland as a young woman before she left it behind at 24. Infused with her experience as a psychotherapist, she skillfully integrates past and present in this beautifully radical, must-read book.



91 Little Boxes by Cecilia Knapp (The Borough Press, March 17, €13.99)

After Matthew’s grandfather dies suddenly, four friends struggle to face their pasts. Leah and Jay, a couple since their school days, find their relationship tested, while Nathan deals with a vast and unrequited love, and Matthew grapples with his sexuality. Matthew begins to unearth his grandfather’s past. He finds a different life and discovers that he and his grandfather may have had more in common than he once thought. A beautiful, coming-of-age story.



92 At The Table by Claire Powell (Fleet, March 31, approx €15.99)

To Nicole and Jamie Maguire, their parents seem the ideal couple – a suburban double act, happily married for more than thirty years. So when Linda and Gerry announce that they’ve decided to separate, the news sends shockwaves through the siblings’ lives, forcing them to confront their own lives. Claire Powell’s beautifully observed debut novel follows each member of the Maguire family over a tumultuous year. A gripping depiction of family dynamics, love and disillusionment.



93 Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough (HarperCollins, March 31, approx €14.99)

Emma Averell loves her life but she worries her crippling insomnia is a sign that she’s slowly going insane —like the mother and life she’s worked so hard to leave behind. She’s approaching 40, and is now losing time during the day, just like her mother did in the beginning. Could she end up hurting her family or is she truly losing her mind? Another twisty, mind-bending thriller from the author of Behind Her Eyes.



94 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Corsair, April 28, approx €19.99)

The long-awaited sibling novel to Jennifer Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Visit from the Goon Squad, we meet brilliant tech entrepreneur Bix Bouton who invents new technology, Own Your Unconscious that allows you access to every memory you’ve ever had, and to share these in exchange for access to the memories of others.In linked narratives, Egan spins out the consequences through the lives of multiple characters over several decades in a bold imagining of a new world.



95 Idol by Louise O’Neill (Bantam Press, May 12, approx €13.99)

We meet Samantha Miller whose influencer career is booming: she’s just hit one million followers, her new book Chaste is a bestseller. She writes a viral essay about her sexual awakening as a teenager, with her best friend, Lisa, determined to remain transparent with her followers. But Lisa, doesn’t remember it that way at all and recalls a much-darker version of events. As with everything Louise writes, this will be unputdownable.

Jennifer McShane

TRAVEL

96 Tipperary

We’ve been hailing Tipperary’s trending tourism appeal for some time at The Irish Examiner and it looks like the world is cottoning on. The county has recently been named one of the world’s top destinations according to Condé Nast Traveller offering a major international profile bump to the Premier County. Epics like The Rock of Cashel and the county’s excellent artisan food producer trails are some of the county’s top highlights while 2022 sees the much-trumpeted opening of the five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel – Cashel Palace Hotel. tipperary.com



97 Iceland

It’s hot, it’s cold, it’s hot again! And I’m not even talking about Iceland’s mercurial landscape. In the last few years, the Nordic nation has gone from tourism outlier to Instagram it-spot largely thanks to massively popular budget carrier Wow. But when the airline tanked and the pandemic landed, Iceland felt a distant, pricier land again. But enter, PLAY – a new Icelandic low fares airline which starts flying from Dublin to Reykjavik this summer from about €150 return. Sure, Iceland may be a popular destination for Northern Lights tourism in winter/spring but don’t overlook the island for an alternative midsummer escape where you can take advantage of late-night sightseeing without the masses. Flyplay.com



98 Hello, Washington…state!

This summer, Aer Lingus can fly you there direct with their Dublin to Seattle route resuming once again in May. Seattle itself makes for an electric city break of Amazonian proportions but its natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest which are the true stars. Looking for the ultimate road-trip? The North Cascades National Park, a glacier, lake and mountain wilderness just three hours miles from the city is an outdoors American dream. Aerlingus.com



99 Venice

Ciao Venezia! Perhaps no other city in the world has become more of a symbol of the pandemic’s impact on tourism than the most bellissima “city of bridges”.

Panini-packed with tourists before the pandemic and a much-billed ghost town during it, today Venice is back with a brand new invention. Day cruise ships have been banned in the city while turnstiles now cap day-tripper surges too, all meaning it’s the best time in a generation to hit the Adriatic. Fly there from Dublin or hop aboard Ryanair’s new direct route from Cork, set to take off from March. Ryanair.com



100 The Islands

Ireland’s offshore islands have been one of the tourism success stories of the pandemic with everywhere from Cape Clear to Rathlin Island bustling with tourists during last year’s summer swelter. That promises to be the same for 2022 which is why we’d like to give you a good six months heads-up to book your high season accommodation…now!

If you’re looking for an alternative to the ever-popular Aran Islands, why not make a break to far-flung Tory Island. The stunning Donegal escape makes the perfect switch-off plus their popular local hotel has refurbishments in the pipeline for this winter, too.

Tom Breathnach