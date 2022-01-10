Monday TV Tips: Coerced confessions and classified papers 

TG4, 9.30pm
A cover-up spanning four US presidents pushes the country's first female newspaper publisher and her editor to join an unprecedented battle between press and government. Stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson; and directed by Steven Spielberg.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
New four-part Australian drama. Charlie Brooks plays Anna, a British wife and mother who moves to Australia with her husband and children for a fresh start. They hire nanny Becky so Anna can return to work, but she isn’t quite what she seems...
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
New three-part series: In 1971, Una Lynskey, 19, vanishes without a trace near her home in Co. Meath. Garda charge three local lads — Martin Conmey, Dick Donnelly and Martin Kerrigan —
with her disappearance. They are innocent. And claim their confessions are coerced.
The Court of Criminal Appeal subsequently declared a miscarriage of justice in Martin Conmey’s case. Dick Donnelly’s manslaughter conviction was overturned on appeal and Martin Kerrigan never faced trial after Una Lynskey’s brothers Sean and James Lynskey and Cousin John Gaughan killed him. They were ultimately found guilty of his manslaughter.
Una's killer is never found. This true-crime series looks at three of the most notorious miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980 and draws links between them.
FA Cup:v . ko 7.55pm, BBC One
R na G, 7pm. All this week on the programme, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha will be bringing us a look back at the best traditional music albums of 2021, including music from Sarah Ghriallais, Aidan Connolly, Hugh Healy, Aggie Whyte, Colm Naughton and more.