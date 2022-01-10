Monday TV Tips: Coerced confessions and classified papers 

The Post

TG4, 9.30pm

Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post." Picture: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox

A cover-up spanning four US presidents pushes the country's first female newspaper publisher and her editor to join an unprecedented battle between press and government. Stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson; and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Lie With Me

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Isabella Giovinazzo and Charlie Brooks in Lie With Me Picture: FremantleMedia Australia

New four-part Australian drama. Charlie Brooks plays Anna, a British wife and mother who moves to Australia with her husband and children for a fresh start. They hire nanny Becky so Anna can return to work, but she isn’t quite what she seems...

Crimes and Confessions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Martin Conmey: Crimes & Confessions

New three-part series: In 1971, Una Lynskey, 19, vanishes without a trace near her home in Co. Meath. Garda charge three local lads — Martin Conmey, Dick Donnelly and Martin Kerrigan —

with her disappearance. They are innocent. And claim their confessions are coerced.

The Court of Criminal Appeal subsequently declared a miscarriage of justice in Martin Conmey’s case. Dick Donnelly’s manslaughter conviction was overturned on appeal and Martin Kerrigan never faced trial after Una Lynskey’s brothers Sean and James Lynskey and Cousin John Gaughan killed him. They were ultimately found guilty of his manslaughter.

Una's killer is never found. This true-crime series looks at three of the most notorious miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980 and draws links between them.

Sport

FA Cup: Manchester United v Aston Villa. ko 7.55pm, BBC One

Radio

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna R na G, 7pm. All this week on the programme, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha will be bringing us a look back at the best traditional music albums of 2021, including music from Sarah Ghriallais, Aidan Connolly, Hugh Healy, Aggie Whyte, Colm Naughton and more.