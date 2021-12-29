Can’t get enough of Don’t Look Up? Netflix has a new podcast coming with its stars

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and more will feature
Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up. 

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 11:59
Nicole Glennon

It’s the number one movie worldwide on Netflix right now and trending on social media. 

Adam McKay’s star-studded satire Don’t Look Up, which follows two low-level astronomers who've spotted a planet-destroying comet on a collision course with Earth, dropped on the streaming service on Christmas Eve.

And now the platform has announced The Last Movie Ever Made - a new six-part podcast series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the film. 

With insights from its impressive cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande, it's likely to be a hit with fans of the disaster flick.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up.

The first episode of the podcast will land on Spotify on January 7 and promises to offer a glimpse into what happened when 603 people entered a bubble in Boston in October 2020 to make a film about a crisis while living through another one.

According to the podcast description, writer-director Adam McKay set out to make a comedy in early 2020 which was meant to “make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change.

“2020, of course, had other plans.

“This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters.” 

The movie has been met with mixed reviews from critics, but fans of the movie say it's a scathing but undeniably accurate depiction of our on-going battle to address climate change.

One of the films lead stars and noted environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has said the film is "an analogy of modern-day culture and our inability to hear and listen to scientific truth." 

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor said the harmful ramifications of climate change are "ongoing and undeniable."

Calling it "the most important issues that has ever faced humanity," the actor said it was crucial we take the necessary steps to protect the planet we call home and shared a link to the film's 'climate platform' which offers advice and tips on how you can do your part to help solve the climate crisis. 

#DontLookUp#Climate Change
