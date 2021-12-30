Scream, Cyrano, Morbius and more... 10 films coming in January

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

(from January 1 at the Lighthouse, Dublin, and other selected cinemas)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, this centres on English artist Louis Wain, who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings that seem to reflect his declining sanity.

The 355

(January 7)

In this good old-fashioned spy movie, a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands and a wild card CIA agent teams up with other international agents to recover it. The female-led cast includes Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Penélope Cruz.

Scream

(January 14)

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream

A new killer dons the Ghostface mask 25 years after the first streak of brutal murders and begins targeting a group of teenagers. David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Roger L. Jackson reprise their original roles from the 1996 movie.

Cyrano

(January 14)

Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage in Cyrano

The musical romantic drama starring Peter Dinklage follows the dazzling Cyrano de Bergerac, who believes his appearance makes him unworthy of Roxanne, a friend who is in love with someone else.

The Man From Toronto

(January 14)

An action comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, The Man From Toronto sees the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental.

Nightmare Alley

(January 21)

Director Guillermo del Toro returns with a neo-noir psychological thriller. After meeting a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle finds success by swindling the elite and wealthy.

A Journal From Jordan

(January 21)

After being deployed to Iraq, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son while Dana Canedy revisits the story of her relationship with King at home in New York. Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Memoria

(from January 26, Triskel Arts Centre, Cork)

A Scottish woman, played by Tilda Swinton, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia in this drama fantasy.

Morbius

(January 28)

Jared Leto in Morbius

The Marvel Cinematic Universe uncovers a new superpower. When biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism.

Sing 2

(January 28)

One for the family, Buster Moon is back and as he and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza, they have just one problem: Buster has to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star, played by Bono, to join them.