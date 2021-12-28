Harry Potter 20th anniversary: How to watch the reunion special and what to expect

Why is there a special Harry Potter show and when is it on television?

Believe it or not, our favourite boy wizard is celebrating 20 years since his big screen debut. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiered in 2001 and its stars are reuniting for an anniversary special.

Airing on New Years Day (Saturday), Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films.

The trio, who are now in their 30s, travel back to Hogwarts for the first time since filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, which was released in 2011, to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film.

The special will include new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, with stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

Is there only one episode?

Yes, but another special will be on our TV screens this week too. Tomorrow, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will air. It is a special four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory.

Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test and the winner will be named House Cup champion.

Where can I watch the special anniversary programmes? And can I catch up with the movies too?

Sky & NOW are the exclusive home of both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses in Ireland and Britain.

If you want to rewatch all eight films too as well as the Fantastic Beasts franchise, you’re in luck. Sky & NOW is also the home of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will join the full collection of the Harry Potter film series on a new Wizarding World 20th Anniversary pop-up channel.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW on 29th December and New Year’s Day respectively.

NOW members can stream the TV specials with a NOW Entertainment Membership and enjoy all ten movies with a NOW Cinema Membership.