Film Review: The King's Man plays fast and loose with history

"Ralph Fiennes is full value as the noble duke who gradually comes to accept that pacifism is a luxury the civilised world can’t afford"
Rhys Ifans as Rasputin (carrying) Alexander Shefler as Tsaravich Alexei, Tom Hollander as Tsar Nicholas (left back to camera), Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix (right back to camera) in The King's Man

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 13:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆ 

A prequel to the offbeat Kingsmen spy movies, The King’s Man (15A) opens in South Africa during the Boer War, with Orlando, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) so disgusted by British concentration camps that he swears a vow to protect his young son Conrad from the horrors of war. 

A decade or so later, the Duke and Conrad (Harris Dickinson) are commissioned by Lord Kitchener (Charles Dance) to preserve Europe’s fragile peace, as Kaiser Wilhelm, Tsar Alexander and King George (all played by Tom Hollander) strive to dominate the continent. 

Their mission? To kill the indestructible Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), who is not only a malign influence on the Tsar but a member of a secret society dedicated to creating anarchy.

Written by Karl Gajdusek and Matthew Vaughn, with Vaughn directing, The King’s Man is an enjoyably irreverent rewriting of history. 

It’s all very tongue-in-cheek, of course, with Ralph Fiennes the epitome of the stiff-upper-lip English aristocrat and Rhys Ifans in eye-bulging form as the ludicrously grotesque Rasputin (who busts out some impressive Cossack dance moves during a knife-fight), and the writers have terrific fun in setting their heroes impossible tasks, such as preventing the outbreak of war in 1914. 

Ralph Fiennes is full value as the noble duke who gradually comes to accept that pacifism is a luxury the civilised world can’t afford, and there’s strong support from an impressive cast, which also includes Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Matthew Goode and Stanley Tucci. 

The result is a jolly old romp that plays fast and loose with history to deliver a smart, pacy action-adventure.

  • Cinema release

