Film Review: sound and fury abound in The Tragedy of Macbeth

★★★★☆

Life might well be a tale full of sound and fury, according to Shakespeare, and signifying nothing, but his timeless tragedies have offered contemporary resonance to each successive generation.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (15A) stars Denzel Washington as the eponymous anti-hero, a noble warrior who takes the fast-track to the Scottish throne by murdering his king and kinsman, Duncan (Brendan Gleeson), urged on all the while by Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand).

Adapted by Joel Coen, who also directs, The Tragedy of Macbeth is a psychologically intense interpretation of Shakespeare’s text, and one that frequently alludes to the magnitude of Macbeth’s crime by filming the characters from on high – in murdering the divinely appointed Duncan, Macbeth has not only upset the status quo, but has effectively declared war on God.

It’s a highly stylised production of austerely stark interiors and vertiginously soaring sets, and one that suggests that the production designer, Stefan Dechant, was largely inspired by Orson Welles’ flawed masterpiece Macbeth (1948).

By comparison with Justin Kurzel’s Macbeth (2015), which revelled in the mud, blood and squalor of the story’s Iron Age setting, Coen’s version emphasises the drama’s theatrical origins: this is an exquisitely choreographed production of simmering restraint that is all the more shocking when it explodes into an orgy of violence.

Frances McDormand is chillingly callous as the Lady Macbeth, and there’s strong support too from Corey Hawkins as the vengeful Macduff; if there’s a caveat it’s that Denzel Washington, although undeniably charismatic as a leader of men, and especially in leading them astray, is perhaps a little too restrained in his portrayal of Macbeth’s burgeoning madness, and too cautious in his delivery of some of theatre’s most memorable lines.