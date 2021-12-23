20 top TV picks for your Christmas viewing: Films, dramas, documentaries

TV Shows

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special

Christmas Day, Channel 4, 8pm

Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley compete for the coveted Christmas Star Baker title.

Around the World in 80 Days

St Stephen’s Day, BBC One, 5.50pm

David Tennant stars in this new series as Phileas Fogg, who takes on the unlikely challenge of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days.

A Very British Scandal

St Stephen’s Day, BBC One, 9pm

Fact-based drama starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany focusing on the extraordinary 1963 divorce of Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Argyll. She was accused of cheating on her husband by sleeping with dozens of other men, but this three-part series - shown over consecutive nights – goes beyond the traditional 'loose woman' narrative.

Seán Ó Riada - Mo Sheanathair

St Stephen’s Day, TG4, 9.20pm

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin resolves to find out more about the 20th century's most influential Irish composer and cultural figure: her grandfather, Seán Ó Riada.

Ireland's Fittest Family - Celebrity Special

December 27, RTÉ One, 8pm

Competing with their families for the title are model Grainne Gallanagh, Happy Pear’s David and Stephen Flynn and comedians Sinead Quinlan and Neil Delamere.

The Tommy Tiernan Show Special

December 27, RTÉ One, 9.25pm

A one-off festive edition of the improvised chat show sees Tiernan meet with guests without knowing who will appear in advance.

How Ireland Rocked the ‘70s

December 28, RTÉ One, 6.30pm

A documentary looking at the evolution of the festival circuit in the 1970s as rock music began to take real root in Ireland.

Daniel at 60

December 28, RTÉ One, 9.25pm

As Daniel O’Donnell celebrates his 60th birthday, this documentary explores the life and career of the Donegal singer.

Attenborough And The Mammoth Graveyard

December 30, BBC One, 8pm

David Attenborough joins Ben Garrod and a team of investigators at a mammoth graveyard near Swindon, to explore whether Neanderthals might have killed the Ice Age beasts.

Callan Kicks the Year

December 30, RTÉ One, 9.25pm

Comedian Oliver Callan rounds off the year with some much-needed laughs, featuring the Co-Teeshes and Mary Lou.

Films

It’s A Wonderful Life

Christmas Eve, Channel 4, 2pm

Classic tale starring Jimmy Stewart as a decent man whose despondency is relieved by an angel who arrives to show him what life would have been like had he never lived.

Into the West

Christmas Day, TG4, 6.45pm

Life in a Dublin tower block changes for two boys when their grandfather arrives, bringing a magical horse with him and they soon embark on an epic journey. Still a great watch.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Christmas Day, RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury. While Freddie comes to terms with his sexuality, outside forces threaten to tear Queen apart.

The Greatest Showman

St Stephen’s Day, RTÉ One, 6.25pm

Musical starring Hugh Jackman as PT Barnum, who creates and develops his circus in New York in the mid-1800s.

Blade Runner 2049

December 27, BBC Two, 9pm

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi thriller is the sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 classic, An android-hunter tracks down missing detective Rick Deckard.

The Magnificent Seven

December 28, RTÉ 2, 3.25pm

In the classic western starring Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, seven gunfighters are hired by Mexican peasants to liberate their village from oppressive bandits.

Misery

December 28, Channel, 4, 11.15pm

An obsessed fan rescues her favourite writer from a car crash but then imprisons him. Starring Kathy Bates and James Caan.

A Star is Born

December 29, BBC One, 9pm

Nightclub singer Ally falls for country star Jackson, and he helps her reach the international audience she deserves. But soon his alcoholism threatens to derail everything. Stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Withnail and I

December 29, TG4, 12.45am

In 1969, two substance-abusing, unemployed actors played by Richard E Grant and Paul McGann retreat to the countryside for a holiday that proves disastrous.

Stan and Ollie

December 31, RTÉ 2, 10pm

The true story of Hollywood's greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, starring Steve Coogan and John C Riley.