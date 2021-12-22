Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan bid emotional goodbye to Derry Girls as final season wraps 

'Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride'
Nicola Coughlan shared a polaroid photo of herself and Louisa Clare Harland alongside the caption, "Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride"

Nicole Glennon

It's the day we never wanted to see.

The final episode of Derry Girls has been shot and its stars are biding their goodbyes to some of our favourite characters. 

Cork's Siobhán McSweeney, best known for her hilarious portrayal of Sr Michael on the Channel 4 comedy, shared a photo of her iconic religious habit with the caption "Goodbye you mad woman. You’ve changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you" alongside the hashtag SrMichaelForever.

The show's creator Lisa McGee also shared a selfie with the caption "last day of school" while Claire Rafferty who portrays Miss Mooney shared her own with a simple "Goodbye Miss Mooney... Derry Girls you’ve been iconic."

Paul Mallon, who portrays our favourite wee shopkeeper, paid a touching, somewhat sarcastic tribute to Dennis: "Will sure miss this fella’s warmth, charm, and limitless generosity of spirit."

Meanwhile, Galway girl Nicola Coughlan, best known for playing Clare Devlin on the Channel 4 comedy, shared a polaroid photo of herself and Louisa Clare Harland (Orla McCool) on Twitter alongside the caption, "Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride".

The 34-year-old, who also stars as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, has just been named as one of Vogue magazine’s 12 best-dressed women of 2021.

The iconic fashion magazine cited her Balenciaga dress from the London premiere of House of Gucci and her eye-catching red Valentino dress at the BAFTAs as two of her best looks this year.

Commenting on the honour on her Instagram, Coughlan said it was "insane" and gave credit to her "legendary stylist and epically cool pal" Aimée Croysdill.

But while Coughlan might be making Hollywood head turns with her dresses, we just can't wait to see her back in Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School. 

It's been over two years since the last instalment of Lisa McGee's hit show, and unfortunately, we don't yet have an official release date for season 3. We can only hope we aren't left waiting too long. 

Family Notices