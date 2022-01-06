Thursday TV Tips: First Dates is back — with three Cork participants

How to be Good with Money — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Financial planner, Eoin McGee, works with people who want to achieve short and long term goals by better managing their money.

The Apprentice

BBC One, 9pm

Alan Sugar; Karren Brady and Tim Campbell in The Apprentice

The Apprentice is back for 12 weeks after a two-year break. Former winner Tim Campbell is joining the series as one of Lord Sugar's aides. He is standing in for Claude Littner who has not been able to take part in filming following a serious accident while riding an electric bike near his Mill Hill home in London. The 16 candidates are thrown in at the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on board a luxury cruise ship. Their task is to come up with marketing campaigns for a new cruise liner, including creating a brand and a TV advert.

First Dates

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

First Dates returns for a brand new series. Featuring Jason from Cork; Slovakian Katarina – hoping to blow the mind of Shane from Meath and factory worker Emma (26) from Cork who meets devil-may-care Scott (26), also from Cork.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Glen of the Downs post-rockers God Is An Astronaut plunge the depths of their 10-album (and counting) discography for a live set, recorded at the Opium venue in Dublin in mid-2021.