Thursday TV Tips: First Dates is back — with three Cork participants

— and a new season of The Apprentice starts this evening
Thursday TV Tips: First Dates is back — with three Cork participants

First Dates: Jenny, Shane, Scott, Emma, Geniele and Seamus

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

How to be Good with Money — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Financial planner, Eoin McGee, works with people who want to achieve short and long term goals by better managing their money.

The Apprentice

BBC One, 9pm

Alan Sugar; Karren Brady and Tim Campbell in The Apprentice
Alan Sugar; Karren Brady and Tim Campbell in The Apprentice

The Apprentice is back for 12 weeks after a two-year break. Former winner Tim Campbell is joining the series as one of Lord Sugar's aides. He is standing in for Claude Littner who has not been able to take part in filming following a serious accident while riding an electric bike near his Mill Hill home in London. The 16 candidates are thrown in at the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on board a luxury cruise ship. Their task is to come up with marketing campaigns for a new cruise liner, including creating a brand and a TV advert.

First Dates

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

First Dates returns for a brand new series. Featuring Jason from Cork; Slovakian Katarina – hoping to blow the mind of Shane from Meath and factory worker Emma (26) from Cork who meets devil-may-care Scott (26), also from Cork.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Glen of the Downs post-rockers God Is An Astronaut plunge the depths of their 10-album (and counting) discography for a live set, recorded at the Opium venue in Dublin in mid-2021.

Read More

No more walking dates: The dos and don'ts of dating after lockdown

More in this section

The Apprentice: Meet the Irish rugby player and 'corporate panther' hoping to win The Apprentice: Meet the Irish rugby player and 'corporate panther' hoping to win
Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you Are you an LGBT* writer or poet in Cork? This kids' book call-out is for you
Irish Album of the Year nominations: For Those I Love, Villagers and Bicep among favourites Irish Album of the Year nominations: For Those I Love, Villagers and Bicep among favourites
First DatesThe ApprenticeHow To Be Good With MoneyFinancial PlanningMoneydatingtelevisionPerson: Eoin McGeePerson: Alan SugarPerson: Karren BradyPerson: Tim CampbellPerson: Claude Littner
<p>Matthew and Laura will not be in the opening episode of Dancing with the Stars</p>

Matthew MacNabb has Covid-19 and will miss first week of Dancing with the Stars

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices