Phoebe Bridgers is in Ireland with boyfriend Paul Mescal and Twitter is having a grand time

The US singer-songwriter has landed in Ireland for Christmas with Normal People star Paul Mescal, and the big day has come early for social media
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 11:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

They're the archetypal twenty-something power-couple: a world-travelled singer-songwriter from the US with numerous best-selling albums and time in US indie supergroup Boygenius under her belt; and a GAA upstart-turned-heartthrob who reached a global audience via his sensitive portrayal of a young man caught between love, lust and his own journey with mental health.

No wonder people have taken to Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, then.

But while the rumour mill ground away for months on a prospective relationship between the pair, not even their most ardent fans were possibly ready for the onslaught of memes, sh*te-talk and general good fun to be had at the thoughts of emo-influenced folk singer Bridgers experiencing an Irish Christmas.

01. The usual Irish Christmas tropes come with a health warning these days

02. The rest of the country wants a bit of the rub from Maynooth

03. Grappling with local comfort food could present issues...

04. ...as could the mere mention of another Mrs. Brown's Boys Christmas special

05. The brand accounts' interns are under a bit of strain

06. These "American in Ireland at Christmas" gags are getting very deep

07. There might be a wee bit of a culture clash

08. Like any musician, she'll be dealing with condescending family members

09. She's apparently taken on the big questions facing young people in Ireland

10. But most importantly...

