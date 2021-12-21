Phoebe Bridgers is in Ireland with boyfriend Paul Mescal and Twitter is having a grand time

They're the archetypal twenty-something power-couple: a world-travelled singer-songwriter from the US with numerous best-selling albums and time in US indie supergroup Boygenius under her belt; and a GAA upstart-turned-heartthrob who reached a global audience via his sensitive portrayal of a young man caught between love, lust and his own journey with mental health.

No wonder people have taken to Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, then.

But while the rumour mill ground away for months on a prospective relationship between the pair, not even their most ardent fans were possibly ready for the onslaught of memes, sh*te-talk and general good fun to be had at the thoughts of emo-influenced folk singer Bridgers experiencing an Irish Christmas.

01. The usual Irish Christmas tropes come with a health warning these days

Lads imagine Phoebe Bridgers opening a tin of celebrations in Paul's house. But when she opens it, what's inside? Only a bloody sewing kit! And omicron — Marcus "the worm" hicks (@RummHammm) December 20, 2021

02. The rest of the country wants a bit of the rub from Maynooth

phoebe bridgers has been spotted fighting for life on the platform at limerick junction https://t.co/xoiL5uDe6I — aoife (@AoifeeO) December 20, 2021

03. Grappling with local comfort food could present issues...

BREAKING Phoebe Bridgers Hospitalised After Tasting A Spice Bag pic.twitter.com/BpOC7oNExj — Mallow News (@MallowNews) December 20, 2021

04. ...as could the mere mention of another Mrs. Brown's Boys Christmas special

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal watching the Mrs Browns Boys Christmas special pic.twitter.com/P7MxWoi4zF — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) December 19, 2021

05. The brand accounts' interns are under a bit of strain

Me, under immense pressure to tweet something incredible cause Phoebe Bridgers could be reading this. pic.twitter.com/ZQshEEjgZL — Domino's Pizza ROI (@Dominos_ROI) December 20, 2021

06. These "American in Ireland at Christmas" gags are getting very deep

phoebe bridgers is in the inner chamber of newgrange and entered into a catatonic state, awaiting tomorrow's solstice sun to immerse her in the light of a new dawn and be reborn. — christmas ape goes to summer camp (@rubot) December 20, 2021

07. There might be a wee bit of a culture clash

I really feel like Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal could go the way of all Culchie bf/Alt Gf relationships and she’ll end up releasing a song two months after the break up about how he asked her to tone it down a bit for his cousin Sean’s wedding — spochadóir (@spochadoir) December 19, 2021

08. Like any musician, she'll be dealing with condescending family members

‘You’re still at the music is it?’



Paul Mescal bringing Phoebe Bridgers to Maynooth for Christmas pic.twitter.com/K8vsOY2yst — Ellen McConville (@McConvilleEllen) December 19, 2021

09. She's apparently taken on the big questions facing young people in Ireland

i saw Phoebe Bridgers becoming increasingly alienated by the outlook for her future and genuinely considering moving to Glasgow — beck 🌠 (@becko987) December 20, 2021

10. But most importantly...

I hope Phoebe Bridgers knows that this is genuinely a thorough and sincere Irish welcome — Walking in a Winter Won-Joanne (@pluckyscientist) December 21, 2021