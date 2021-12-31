New Year's Eve TV Tips: Ring in the new year with Una Healy, Dáithí Ó Sé or Jessie Buckley

Guests include Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage, Joe Lycett, and the Divine Comedy.
Una Healy brings together guests including Lyra, Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, as well as stars from comedy, sport and beyond to mark the end of this year.
The pianist and his guests welcome in the New Year.
Dáithí Ó Sé and Orla Ní Fhinneadha ring in the New Year with the best of traditional music and entertainment from Matt Molloy's pub in Westport, the Rusty Mackerel in Donegal and the Ráth Chairn Gaeltacht in Co. Meath.
Netflix
4th series of therevisit. With original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.
Netflix
Bestselling author Harlan Coben signed a five-year deal with Netflix in 2018, which will see 14 of his books adapted for the small screen. This eight-part series focuses on dark secrets and three people who, despite living comfortable lives, are not entirely happy with their lot. With James Nesbitt.
Netflix
Maggie Gyllenhaal directs this psychological drama based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a 40-something academic who, while holidaying in Greece, becomes increasingly obsessed with a mob-connected family. Kerry star Jessie Buckley is impressive as the younger version of Colman's character. Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard, co-star.
John Creedon Rings in the New Year, RTÉ 1, 10pm: Three hours of music from RTÉ Cork.