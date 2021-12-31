New Year's Eve TV Tips: Ring in the new year with Una Healy, Dáithí Ó Sé or Jessie Buckley

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.20pm

Guests include Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage, Joe Lycett, and the Divine Comedy.

New Year's Eve Countdown

RTÉ One, 11.45pm

Una Healy brings together guests including Lyra, Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, as well as stars from comedy, sport and beyond to mark the end of this year.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny

BBC2, 11.25pm

The pianist and his guests welcome in the New Year.

Fáilte 2022

TG4, 11.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé and Orla Ní Fhinneadha ring in the New Year with the best of traditional music and entertainment from Matt Molloy's pub in Westport, the Rusty Mackerel in Donegal and the Ráth Chairn Gaeltacht in Co. Meath.

Cobra Kai

Netflix

Cobra Kai: Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Martin Kove as John Kreese. Picture: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

4th series of the Karate Kid revisit. With original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Stay Close

Netflix

Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Cush Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (James Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Sarah Parish), an old friend of Megan's. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Bestselling author Harlan Coben signed a five-year deal with Netflix in 2018, which will see 14 of his books adapted for the small screen. This eight-part series focuses on dark secrets and three people who, despite living comfortable lives, are not entirely happy with their lot. With James Nesbitt.

The Lost Daughter

Netflix

The Lost Daughter with Jessie Buckley as young Leda. Picture: Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs this psychological drama based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a 40-something academic who, while holidaying in Greece, becomes increasingly obsessed with a mob-connected family. Kerry star Jessie Buckley is impressive as the younger version of Colman's character. Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard, co-star.

Radio

John Creedon Rings in the New Year, RTÉ 1, 10pm: Three hours of music from RTÉ Cork.