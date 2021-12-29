Wednesday TV Tips: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; A Star is Born; and The Bourne Identity this evening

RTÉ2, 5.45pm
The third instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise and a sequel to. Rats, Nazis, and the Holy Grail. Stars Irish actress, Alison Doody, along with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.
Fly-on-the-wall documentary series offering a glimpse of life at one of the world's largest luxury estate agencies, UK Sotheby's International Realty, and a fascinating insight into the exclusive world of super-prime properties. Including a Windsor mega mansion with 40 acres, swimming pool and fitness centre.
Stars Matt Damon and Franka Potente: An amnesiac man pulled from the sea by the crew of a fishing boat is targeted by assassins as he tries to discover who he is.
BBC One, 9pm
Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Following a gig, fading music star, Jackson Maine, happens upon Ally, a nightclub singer-songwriter. Their instant chemistry leads to a tempestuous romance as he helps her on the road to stardom. However, Jackson’s alcoholism has explosive repercussions as her career blossoms.
Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney, veteran comedian Jo Brand, TV judge Robert Rinder and presenter AJ Odudu go head-to-head in a bid to win up to £25,000 for their chosen charity.
Premier League:v , 7.30pm Premier Sports ROI 1
Disney+
With Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter, and Ming-Na Wen as the assassin Fennec Shand. The characters try to make an impression on the galaxy's underworld heavies by taking over Jabba the Hutt's empire.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of film in 2021 — including Jeremy Irons, Terence Davies, Ruth Negga, Niamh Algar, and Bond director, Cari Joji Fukunaga.