Wednesday TV Tips: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade; A Star is Born; and The Bourne Identity this evening

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

RTÉ2, 5.45pm

Alison Doody and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The third instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise and a sequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Rats, Nazis, and the Holy Grail. Stars Irish actress, Alison Doody, along with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.

Britain's Most Expensive Homes

Channel 4, 9pm

Fly-on-the-wall documentary series offering a glimpse of life at one of the world's largest luxury estate agencies, UK Sotheby's International Realty, and a fascinating insight into the exclusive world of super-prime properties. Including a Windsor mega mansion with 40 acres, swimming pool and fitness centre.

The Bourne Identity

RTÉ2, 9pm

Stars Matt Damon and Franka Potente: An amnesiac man pulled from the sea by the crew of a fishing boat is targeted by assassins as he tries to discover who he is.

A Star is Born

BBC One, 9pm

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Following a gig, fading music star, Jackson Maine, happens upon Ally, a nightclub singer-songwriter. Their instant chemistry leads to a tempestuous romance as he helps her on the road to stardom. However, Jackson’s alcoholism has explosive repercussions as her career blossoms.

Celebrity Quizness

Channel 4, 10pm

Derry Girls actor Siobhan McSweeney, veteran comedian Jo Brand, TV judge Robert Rinder and presenter AJ Odudu go head-to-head in a bid to win up to £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Sport

Premier League: Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion, 7.30pm Premier Sports ROI 1

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Disney+

Temura Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett. Disney +

With Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter, and Ming-Na Wen as the assassin Fennec Shand. The characters try to make an impression on the galaxy's underworld heavies by taking over Jabba the Hutt's empire.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of film in 2021 — including Jeremy Irons, Terence Davies, Ruth Negga, Niamh Algar, and Bond director, Cari Joji Fukunaga.