The big Christmas radio guide: music new and old, documentaries, and family fun

TONIGHT - CHRISTMAS EVE

The Panto That Starts at the End

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled - featuring rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Highlights from last month's awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.

When We Were Young: The Heartworm Story

2FM, 9pm

An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP, 'Heartworm' - including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.

TOMORROW - CHRISTMAS DAY

Rising Time

RTÉ 1, 6am

Lilian Smith keeps present-unwrappers company from RTÉ studios on Cork's Father Matthew Street.

An Cosán Draíochta

R na G, 3pm

A brand new musical by Johnny Óg Connolly, written in memory of his father, legendary melodeon player Johnny Connolly.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

An hour-long special sees kids across the country spinning their favourite Christmas tunes before dinner.

Mise Freshin' Vol. 4

RTÉ 1, 6pm

More excavations from the shared histories of hip-hop and Irish traditional/folk music, as presented by North Cork's premiere music nerd, "Múinteoir" Ray Cuddihy.

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

LyricFM, 7pm

Handel’s Messiah, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Schola of St Patrick’s Cathedral Girls’ Choir, The St Patrick’s Consort of Voices and soloists.

SUNDAY - STEPHEN'S DAY

Big Kids' Christmas Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

Quizmaster Cassie Delaney returns for a special Stephen’s Day Quiz to entertain the whole family.

Stories for Nollaig

RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm

Seanchaí Steve Lally reveals how the Wren became the King of All Birds - and how hunting him down became a Stephens' Day tradition.

Lá an Dreoilín

R na G, 8pm

Gearóid Mac Donncha presents a wealth of material on Stephen’s Day traditions from the RnaG archives.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8.45pm

Stephen Rea reads 'The Dead', one of James Joyce's best-loved works, and the final story in his 'Dubliners' anthology.

MONDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

An interview with all seven of Seán and Ruth Ó Riada’s children about their lives, after the airing of TG4's Mo Sheanathair documentary.

Innti — Iris agus Ardán a Linne

R na G, 5pm

An exploration of the radical young poets of the late '60s and '70s in UCC - named the Innti generation after their literary journal.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The best of 2021 in books - including Marian Keyes, Doireann Ní Ghríofa and Booker Prize-winner Damon Galgut.

Legacies

2FM, 7pm

A four-part look at the history and evolution of contemporary Irish music - alternative with Dan Hegarty and Jenny Huston; pop with Tara Kumar and Stephen Byrne; festivals with Tracy Clifford and hip-hop with Mo K.

TUESDAY

Ó Chonamara go Crimea

R na G, 5pm

The story of Conamara's Pádraig Ó Gionnáin, who enlisted in the Connaught Rangers and went to fight in the Crimean War, 1854-1855.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The best of 2021 in music - including Jamie Bernstein on her father Leonard, the 60th anniversary of West Side Story, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill.

WEDNESDAY

Ruth Negga: one of the many guests from 2021 that Arena's film special revisits; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The best of film in 2021 - including Jeremy Irons, Terence Davies, Ruth Negga, Niamh Algar and Bond director Cari Joji Fukunaga.

THURSDAY

Scéal an Phoitín

R na G, 11am

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents RnaG archive material on poitín-making in Donegal in years past.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A round-up of the show's "Where Do I Begin With..." segment, introducing Wes Anderson, Pedro Almodóvar, Matisse, Bjork and Daft Punk.

FRIDAY

Callan Kicks the Year

RTÉ 1, 1.30pm

Micheál, Leo, Eamon and Mary Lou look back on 2021 - as voiced by comedian Oliver Callan.

John Creedon Rings in the New Year

RTÉ 1, 10pm

Three hours of good music from RTÉ Cork. Sure, how else was De Paper going to recommend you ring in the New Year, like?