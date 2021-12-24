The big Christmas radio guide: music new and old, documentaries, and family fun

From Múinteoir Ray's excavations into folk and hip-hop's shared history, to Handel's Messiah - everything you need on the wireless this holiday season
The big Christmas radio guide: music new and old, documentaries, and family fun

Members of Carrigaline Comhaltas dressed as Straw Boys, dancing a sixteen hand reel on Main Street as part of the St. Stephen's Day celebrations at Carrigaline, Co. Cork, in 2019. RTÉ Jr. and RnaG look at the Stephens' Day traditions. Pic: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

TONIGHT - CHRISTMAS EVE

Donncha O'Callaghan: out for revenge as the giant that Jack upset; tonight, 6,30pm; RTÉ Jr. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Donncha O'Callaghan: out for revenge as the giant that Jack upset; tonight, 6,30pm; RTÉ Jr. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Panto That Starts at the End 

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled - featuring rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 

RTÉ 1, 8pm 

Highlights from last month's awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.

When We Were Young: The Heartworm Story 

2FM, 9pm 

An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP, 'Heartworm' - including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.

TOMORROW - CHRISTMAS DAY 

Rising Time 

RTÉ 1, 6am 

Lilian Smith keeps present-unwrappers company from RTÉ studios on Cork's Father Matthew Street.

An Cosán Draíochta 

R na G, 3pm 

A brand new musical by Johnny Óg Connolly, written in memory of his father, legendary melodeon player Johnny Connolly.

DJ for a Day 

RTÉ Jr, 4pm 

An hour-long special sees kids across the country spinning their favourite Christmas tunes before dinner.

Mise Freshin' Vol. 4 

RTÉ 1, 6pm 

More excavations from the shared histories of hip-hop and Irish traditional/folk music, as presented by North Cork's premiere music nerd, "Múinteoir" Ray Cuddihy.

Opera Night with Paul Herriott 

LyricFM, 7pm 

Handel’s Messiah, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Schola of St Patrick’s Cathedral Girls’ Choir, The St Patrick’s Consort of Voices and soloists.

SUNDAY - STEPHEN'S DAY 

Big Kids' Christmas Quiz 

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am 

Quizmaster Cassie Delaney returns for a special Stephen’s Day Quiz to entertain the whole family.

Stories for Nollaig 

RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm

Seanchaí Steve Lally reveals how the Wren became the King of All Birds - and how hunting him down became a Stephens' Day tradition.

Lá an Dreoilín 

R na G, 8pm 

Gearóid Mac Donncha presents a wealth of material on Stephen’s Day traditions from the RnaG archives.

Drama on One 

RTÉ 1, 8.45pm 

Stephen Rea reads 'The Dead', one of James Joyce's best-loved works, and the final story in his 'Dubliners' anthology.

MONDAY 

An Saol ó Dheas 

R na G, 12pm 

An interview with all seven of Seán and Ruth Ó Riada’s children about their lives, after the airing of TG4's Mo Sheanathair documentary.

Innti — Iris agus Ardán a Linne

R na G, 5pm 

An exploration of the radical young poets of the late '60s and '70s in UCC - named the Innti generation after their literary journal.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

The best of 2021 in books - including Marian Keyes, Doireann Ní Ghríofa and Booker Prize-winner Damon Galgut.

Legacies 

2FM, 7pm

A four-part look at the history and evolution of contemporary Irish music - alternative with Dan Hegarty and Jenny Huston; pop with Tara Kumar and Stephen Byrne; festivals with Tracy Clifford and hip-hop with Mo K.

TUESDAY

Ó Chonamara go Crimea 

R na G, 5pm 

The story of Conamara's Pádraig Ó Gionnáin, who enlisted in the Connaught Rangers and went to fight in the Crimean War, 1854-1855.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

The best of 2021 in music - including Jamie Bernstein on her father Leonard, the 60th anniversary of West Side Story, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill.

WEDNESDAY 

Ruth Negga: one of the many guests from 2021 that Arena's film special revisits; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1
Ruth Negga: one of the many guests from 2021 that Arena's film special revisits; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

The best of film in 2021 - including Jeremy Irons, Terence Davies, Ruth Negga, Niamh Algar and Bond director Cari Joji Fukunaga.

THURSDAY 

Scéal an Phoitín 

R na G, 11am 

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents RnaG archive material on poitín-making in Donegal in years past.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

A round-up of the show's "Where Do I Begin With..." segment, introducing Wes Anderson, Pedro Almodóvar, Matisse, Bjork and Daft Punk.

FRIDAY 

Callan Kicks the Year 

RTÉ 1, 1.30pm 

Micheál, Leo, Eamon and Mary Lou look back on 2021 - as voiced by comedian Oliver Callan.

John Creedon Rings in the New Year 

RTÉ 1, 10pm 

Three hours of good music from RTÉ Cork. Sure, how else was De Paper going to recommend you ring in the New Year, like?

Read More

Demolitions, viruses, cowboys: 10 talking points from Irish music in 2021

More in this section

Film Review: Lola and the Sea shies away from black-and-white emotions Film Review: Lola and the Sea shies away from black-and-white emotions
Film Review: sound and fury abound in The Tragedy of Macbeth Film Review: sound and fury abound in The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Matrix Resurrections discussed: the bonkers visuals, the love story and the final reveal The Matrix Resurrections discussed: the bonkers visuals, the love story and the final reveal
#Christmas Features#Unwind
<p>Kate Winslet: “People were asking, ‘Did she gain weight? Didn’t she look frumpy? Wasn’t that brave of her?’ But why should that be brave? I suppose because it’s not how leading actresses are represented. Maybe Mare will be the tipping point, and we’re going to stop scrutinising women on screen quite so much.”</p>

Kate Winslet: ‘I feel way cooler as a fortysomething actress than I ever imagined’

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices