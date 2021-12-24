The big Christmas radio guide: music new and old, documentaries, and family fun

Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled - featuring rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.
A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.
Highlights from last month's awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.
An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP, 'Heartworm' - including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.
Lilian Smith keeps present-unwrappers company from RTÉ studios on Cork's Father Matthew Street.
A brand new musical by Johnny Óg Connolly, written in memory of his father, legendary melodeon player Johnny Connolly.
An hour-long special sees kids across the country spinning their favourite Christmas tunes before dinner.
More excavations from the shared histories of hip-hop and Irish traditional/folk music, as presented by North Cork's premiere music nerd, "Múinteoir" Ray Cuddihy.
Handel’s Messiah, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Schola of St Patrick’s Cathedral Girls’ Choir, The St Patrick’s Consort of Voices and soloists.
Quizmaster Cassie Delaney returns for a special Stephen’s Day Quiz to entertain the whole family.
Seanchaí Steve Lally reveals how the Wren became the King of All Birds - and how hunting him down became a Stephens' Day tradition.
Gearóid Mac Donncha presents a wealth of material on Stephen’s Day traditions from the RnaG archives.
Stephen Rea reads 'The Dead', one of James Joyce's best-loved works, and the final story in his 'Dubliners' anthology.
An interview with all seven of Seán and Ruth Ó Riada’s children about their lives, after the airing of TG4's Mo Sheanathair documentary.
An exploration of the radical young poets of the late '60s and '70s in UCC - named the Innti generation after their literary journal.
The best of 2021 in books - including Marian Keyes, Doireann Ní Ghríofa and Booker Prize-winner Damon Galgut.
A four-part look at the history and evolution of contemporary Irish music - alternative with Dan Hegarty and Jenny Huston; pop with Tara Kumar and Stephen Byrne; festivals with Tracy Clifford and hip-hop with Mo K.
The story of Conamara's Pádraig Ó Gionnáin, who enlisted in the Connaught Rangers and went to fight in the Crimean War, 1854-1855.
The best of 2021 in music - including Jamie Bernstein on her father Leonard, the 60th anniversary of West Side Story, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill.
The best of film in 2021 - including Jeremy Irons, Terence Davies, Ruth Negga, Niamh Algar and Bond director Cari Joji Fukunaga.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents RnaG archive material on poitín-making in Donegal in years past.
A round-up of the show's "Where Do I Begin With..." segment, introducing Wes Anderson, Pedro Almodóvar, Matisse, Bjork and Daft Punk.
Micheál, Leo, Eamon and Mary Lou look back on 2021 - as voiced by comedian Oliver Callan.
Three hours of good music from RTÉ Cork. Sure, how else was De Paper going to recommend you ring in the New Year, like?