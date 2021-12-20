The Den: Zig, Zag, Ray and Dustin return for a special Christmas 'Zogcast'

There was a national outpouring of grief a few months back when it was confirmed that RTÉ wouldn't be renewing the Sunday evening reboot of '80s/'90s kids' telly favourite The Den.

Over six warm but anarchic episodes, Ray D'Arcy, Zig, Zag, Dustin and a superhero-costumed Zuppy were joined by Cork comedian Sinéad Quinlan in a roving-reporter role, while a cavalcade of musical guests and celebrities mucked in.