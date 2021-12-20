The Den: Zig, Zag, Ray and Dustin return for a special Christmas 'Zogcast'

Cork comedian Sinéad Quinlan joins the crew over the phone... but so does a strangely familiar voice?
The Den: Zig, Zag, Ray and Dustin return for a special Christmas 'Zogcast'

The Den crew, in full Christmas regalia, somewhere in the bowels of Montrose last year

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 11:08
Mike McGrath Bryan

There was a national outpouring of grief a few months back when it was confirmed that RTÉ wouldn't be renewing the Sunday evening reboot of '80s/'90s kids' telly favourite The Den.

Over six warm but anarchic episodes, Ray D'Arcy, Zig, Zag, Dustin and a superhero-costumed Zuppy were joined by Cork comedian Sinéad Quinlan in a roving-reporter role, while a cavalcade of musical guests and celebrities mucked in.

Multi-generational audience participation over Zoom added a sense of connection in the depths of last winter's lockdown, helping the show succeed against the backdrop of ongoing threats of a Ted attack, and the Christmas meddling of eternal enemy Podge.

It transitioned from millennial nostalgia fare to a family variety show that made for perfect, live-airing-friendly Christmas countdown telly.

If you have an alien-shaped hole in your Christmas proceedings this year, the lads have come together to present a special edition of the Ray and Jenny At Home podcast that reunites the crew again in a podcast context.

Dustin's latest scam fails to cut muster as a podcast sponsor, Sinéad and Zuppy have been dragged into the turkey vulture's dodgy dealings, there's plenty of shout-outs to the boys and girls around the country, and attempts to check in with Santa to see if he needs rescuing again this year result in ugly episodes with a familiar face...

  • Listen to the Den Christmas Podcast here, or find it in your podcast software as part of the Ray and Jenny At Home podcast.

Read More

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 34: Portrait of Fidel Castro, by Bill Griffin 

More in this section

Joan Collins reveals what she did that annoyed her Dynasty co-star so much Joan Collins reveals what she did that annoyed her Dynasty co-star so much
Panto review: Aladdin at the Everyman brought us on a welcome magic-carpet escape  Panto review: Aladdin at the Everyman brought us on a welcome magic-carpet escape 
Five things for the week ahead: new Cork writing, the return of the Matrix and more Five things for the week ahead: new Cork writing, the return of the Matrix and more
The Brit Awards 2022 will be held at the O2 Arena, London.

Brit Award nominations feature most women in a decade

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices