The Den: Zig, Zag, Ray and Dustin return for a special Christmas 'Zogcast'

There was a national outpouring of grief a few months back when it was confirmed that RTÉ wouldn't be renewing the Sunday evening reboot of '80s/'90s kids' telly favourite The Den.
Over six warm but anarchic episodes, Ray D'Arcy, Zig, Zag, Dustin and a superhero-costumed Zuppy were joined by Cork comedian Sinéad Quinlan in a roving-reporter role, while a cavalcade of musical guests and celebrities mucked in.
Multi-generational audience participation over Zoom added a sense of connection in the depths of last winter's lockdown, helping the show succeed against the backdrop of ongoing threats of a Ted attack, and the Christmas meddling of eternal enemy Podge.
It transitioned from millennial nostalgia fare to a family variety show that made for perfect, live-airing-friendly Christmas countdown telly.
If you have an alien-shaped hole in your Christmas proceedings this year, the lads have come together to present a special edition of the Ray and Jenny At Home podcast that reunites the crew again in a podcast context.
Dustin's latest scam fails to cut muster as a podcast sponsor, Sinéad and Zuppy have been dragged into the turkey vulture's dodgy dealings, there's plenty of shout-outs to the boys and girls around the country, and attempts to check in with Santa to see if he needs rescuing again this year result in ugly episodes with a familiar face...
- Listen to the Den Christmas Podcast here, or find it in your podcast software as part of the Ray and Jenny At Home podcast.