Tuesday TV Tips: Settle down with Indiana Jones and Ryan Reynolds 

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

RTÉ2, 5.50pm

A classic — with snakes, mine cart chases and Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw — directed by Steven Spielberg.

How Ireland Rocked the 70s

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Irish rock band Thin Lizzy perform on stage (1973)

Documentary looking at the evolution of the festival circuit in Ireland during the 1970s.

In 1970, Richmond Park in Inchicore, Dublin, hosted Ireland’s first-ever outdoor rock music festival. An audience of 1,500 paid to see a one-night bill headlined by Mungo Jerry and also featuring a handful of emerging Irish ‘beat groups’, a nascent Thin Lizzy among them. Run by a group of enthusiastic amateurs, the event was a commercial disaster.

But by the end of the decade, following examples set in the US and in Britain, a handful of other rock music festivals had taken place across Ireland, most notably at Dalymount Park in Dublin, Macroom, County Cork, Lisdoonvarna in County Clare, Leixlip, County Kildare and Carnsore Point in County Wexford.

Among those who recall those seminal days are Eric Bell [Thin Lizzy], Barry Devlin [Horslips], Christy Moore, Moya Brennan, Donal Lunny. Donal Gallagher [brother and manager of the late Rory Gallagher], Mike Hanrahan [Stockton’s Wing], Pat Egan and Fachtna Ó Ceallaigh, manager of The Boomtown Rats.

The Hitman's Bodyguard

RTÉ2, 9pm

Comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson. A disgraced bodyguard is hired to protect a hitman about to testify against the tyrannical president of Belarus at the International Criminal Court in exchange for the release of his wife from prison.

Daniel at 60

RTÉ One, 9.25pm

Daniel O’Donnell is 60 years old — a celebration of his life and work.

Mock the Week End of Year Special

BBC2, 11pm

Mock the Week

Host Dara Ó Briain and regular panellist Hugh Dennis round off 2021 with a look back at all its highs and lows.

Sport

Premier League: Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12.30pm; Leicester City v Liverpool, 8pm, both Premier Sports ROI 1

Radio

, R na G, 5pm: The story of Connemara’s

Pádraig Ó Gionnáin, who enlisted in the Connaught Rangers and went to fight in the Crimean War.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of 2021 in music — including Jamie Bernstein on her father Leonard, the 60th anniversary of West Side Story, and Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill.