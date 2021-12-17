Kate Middleton ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert

The carol service, held at Westminster Abbey in December, is being broadcast on the UK's ITV service on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm
Kate Middleton ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert
The Duchess of Cambridge in the first trailer for Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (BBC Studios Events/ITV/PA)
Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 13:05
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

A preview of Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert sees Kate saying how “excited” she is to be hosting the festive event.

The carol service, held at Westminster Abbey in December, is being broadcast on the UK's ITV service on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm, having been switched from the BBC in the fallout over a BBC Two documentary about Princes Harry and William.

Leona Lewis performs at Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)

TV presenter Kate Garraway speaks during the service, after her husband Derek Draper spent a year in hospital with coronavirus.

Singers Tom Walker, Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis also perform.

Kate Garraway took part in the festive concert (Yui Mok/PA)

The Christmas service was also attended by England footballer Jordan Henderson, comic Jason Manford, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex.

Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her sister Pippa Matthews and brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee also supported her at the event.

The duchess organised the concert to reflect on the challenges of the pandemic and pay tribute to the people and organisations who have supported communities through the Covid-19 crisis.

The congregation was filled with 1,200 unsung Covid heroes, and the duchess welcomed familiar faces including Mila Sneddon, six, who charmed the duchess after bravely coping with leukaemia during the pandemic.

The youngster, from Falkirk, in Scotland, was a guest of honour after meeting the duchess through the Hold Still photo project. She sat behind Kate and the other members of the royal family, and also gave a short reading during the hour-long ceremony.

More in this section

Cork schoolkids (plus Will Sliney) on RTÉ's Home School Hub Christmas special Cork schoolkids (plus Will Sliney) on RTÉ's Home School Hub Christmas special
Tom Hardy returns to Cbeebies Bedtime Stories Tom Hardy reads a Christmas bedtime story — with his French bulldog, Blue
Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve
CarolPlace: UK
Kate Middleton ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert

Check out some of Michael Sheen's looks — he spent up to 8 hours in  the make-up chair to achieve these

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices