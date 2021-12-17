Check out some of Michael Sheen's looks — he spent up to 8 hours in  the make-up chair to achieve these

Michael Sheen has revealed he spent eight hours in the make-up chair to prepare for some of his more extreme looks in his new Christmas film.
The Good Omens star sports an array of hairstyles, including a blond mullet, in his role as Tony Towers, a local Midlands celebrity who discovers he can explore the different paths his life might have taken as he moves between train carriages, in the movie Last Train To Christmas.
Sheen, who has Irish ancestry, said: "I wish I'd had Tony's hair in the 80s, that is a look. I do think Tony is a very particular character, he is very a home in the 80s. That is his spiritual decade, I think, but we do get to see him in the 70s, the 90s, the 2000s, all the way back to the 40s as a little boy, and he does sport some extraordinary looks."
"In the most extreme, I was eight hours in the hair and make-up chair before I got on the set, so you can see how much work was put into the different looks.
"And it was one of the great joys of you know, turning up every day and with a different kind of look."
- Last Train to Christmas will be on Sky Cinema on December 18.