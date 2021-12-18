Book review: Sorry for your Trouble is an unflinching look at our attitude to death

Ann Marie Hourihane’s Sorry for your Trouble: The Irish Way of Death explores one of the most defining features of Irish life — our intimate, ritualised, and empathetic relationship with death. It is delicately written, wisely observed, and compassionately judged — and I found it almost impossible to get through the first chapter.

We all know we will, someday, die, but most of us tend to get through the day without giving the thought too much worry, sometimes even when the Angel of Death’s wings brush close to us, perhaps to better avoid becoming consumed by the “or not to be” half of Hamlet’s question.

Still, if you want some fun with numbers while we’re having this cheery chat, science estimates that the universe is approximately 13.8bn years old, and is expected to end perhaps 22bn years from now, meaning that eternity is, give or take, 36bn years in length, and even the longest-lived of us will be dead for all of that time, minus barely a century. So, how was your morning?

There is a telling moment on the second page of Sorry For Your Trouble, when Hourihane recounts her initial meeting with doctors in Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross. When she explains that she wants to speak with people who are about to die, one of the doctors recommends that she should seek out a counsellor with whom she might discuss her own emotional reaction to the stories she will gather.

“This was good advice,” she says. “Which of course I did not follow.”

We Irish pride ourselves on being “good” at death, and anyone who has known loss here will remember the warm hug of the surrounding community in the whirlwind days around the death and the funeral, and the endless handshakes, and all of the heartfelt murmurings of “Sorry for your trouble”. In Covid times, we lined the streets and the roads because we would rather be damned than let our friends and our neighbours bury their loved ones alone.

For all of that, though, most of us who have known bereavement will also recall the lonely, barren days after the well-wishers have gone and nobody seems to know what to say in the face of our grief because we already had the big blow-out.

In one chapter, framed by sequences in which Hourihane observes the embalming of an anonymous man (“I am quite nervous that I will faint, or vomit”), the writer and broadcaster offers a fascinating history of Irish wakes, revealing the wild and probably pre-Christian roots of Ireland’s approach to death. “The old Irish wakes were carnivals and satires, they were talent competitions, they were matchmaking festivals (to put it politely), and they were fights,” she writes.

It is intriguing to imagine just how riotous those wakes must have been before the Catholic Church eventually, after centuries of trying, banned our most scandalous rituals.

Sorry For Your Trouble: The Irish Way of Death by Ann Marie Hourihane

In a series of beautifully written vignettes, Hourihane assembles a patchwork of stories portraying death in Ireland. She reports from the funeral of Big Tom, as thousands attend a graveside hooly led by country stars from Daniel O’Donnell and Margo to Philomena Begley and Sandy Kelly.

She attends the funeral of Lyra McKee, the young writer killed in Derry by dissident republicans, and she describes the standing ovation given to Lyra’s friend, Fr Martin Magill, when he asks why it took the death of a 29-year-old woman to bring together the political leaders of the North’s power-sharing executive, then suspended for two years: “It starts at the back and then surges up the church until it reaches all the important people in the front.”

On the blasted, lonely bogland of north Monaghan, Hourihane visits a futile search for the remains of Columba McVeigh, abducted by the Provisional IRA on Halloween night in 1975.

At the cliff’s edge at Moher, she meets a ranger who also volunteers with the local Doolin Search and Rescue, and he tells her that in an average year, five or six people die by falling from the cliffs. Nobody has ever survived.

In Ballinasloe, she meets Peter Mulryan, a gentle and decent man, hired out from the Tuam Home at the age of four and a half in 1949, enslaved on a farm and treated literally worse than the dog who became his only friend. As an adult, Peter would be reunited with his poor mother, broken and institutionalised in the Galway Magdalene laundry, and he would reluctantly acquiesce to the nuns’ request that he limit his contact with her. He would only learn of her final illness after her death. The nuns hadn’t bothered telling him his mother was dying.

Hourihane covers inquests, infant deaths, sectarian murders, the killings of drug dealers, the rise of rip.ie, and the sad feud around Patrick Kavanagh’s grave. All of this should be depressing, and in lesser hands it surely would be, but while this book is, in places, upsetting, Hourihane has a lightness of touch, and an intellectual rigour, and she never allows the material to fall into maudlin sentimentality or sensationalist voyeurism.

The book has some very funny moments; for instance, it’s hard to shake the image of Seamus Heaney fan Prince Charles, no doubt tugging nervously at his cuffs, at the Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, as locals perform The Burial at Thebes in what is described as “Here’s two fingers up to you”.

Hourihane begins her book with a chapter devoted to Bernie Brady Walsh, a 57-year-old Dubliner dying of cancer. Bernie shines as she tells her life story and prepares for her own death, and Hourihane does her justice throughout.

As I read that first chapter, though, I found myself at every moment drawn back to Marymount Hospice, three years ago, when we held my younger sister’s hands as she died, only three months after the cancer first made itself known. I really struggled to read the story of Bernie’s death, but I was glad I did, and glad at having met her, if only in this book.

The book’s penultimate chapter wraps up with a section entitled ‘Bernie’s Ashes’, as Bernie’s remains make it to New York, and it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that this neat ending is perhaps where the author intended to finish, before she discovered that her own father, a retired pathologist struggling with Parkinson’s, was dying.

Be warned that if you are — as our American cousins might put it — living with unprocessed grief, you will probably struggle with this book, but it rewards perseverance, and it is full of insight and empathy.

Sorry for your Trouble: The Irish Way of Death is a beautiful work, in places very moving, and in its unflinching examination of how the Irish experience death, it is defiant in its celebration of life.

In the end, there’s a lot to be said for the Irish way of death, with our desire to give the dead their due, and our ancient impulse to rejoice that we are, in this brief moment at least, alive.

After all, we’ll be dead long enough.