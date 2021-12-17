Movie review: Spider-Man No Way Home is as enjoyable as it is ambitious

It offers some of the most inventive storytelling and spectacular visuals of any superhero movie of recent times
MJ and Spider-Man jump off the bridge in  Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 13:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

Denounced as Public Enemy No. 1 for (allegedly) murdering the popular Mysterio at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Peter Parker (Tom Holland) finds himself in a dark place as Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) opens. 

Not only is our ‘friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’ now considered a vengeful vigilante, but Mysterio has revealed his true identity to the world. 

And when Peter enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to put things right with a world-altering spell, matters quickly go from bad to worse, with all manner of bizarre villains – among them Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) – pouring in from parallel universes to wreak their own revenge on Spider-Man... 

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and directed by Jon Watts, the latest Spider-Man movie very clearly – and wisely – takes its cue from the superb animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), as a result of which it offers some of the most inventive storytelling and spectacular visuals of any superhero movie of recent times. 

Indeed, virtually every plot twist is a potential spoiler, as the writers gleefully take full advantage of playing around with ‘the grand calculus of the multiverse’ to deliver a superhero flick that is funny, touching and at times jaw-droppingly spectacular (watch out for the sequence set in a ‘mirror dimension’). 

Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch head up a strong supporting cast, with Cumberbatch in enjoyably testy form as the supercilious Doctor Strange, while the real-world romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya adds considerably to their on-screen chemistry. 

Simply put, Spider-Man: No Way Home is as enjoyable as it is ambitious. (cinema release)

