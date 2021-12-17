Movie review: Spider-Man No Way Home is as enjoyable as it is ambitious

★★★★☆

Denounced as Public Enemy No. 1 for (allegedly) murdering the popular Mysterio at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Peter Parker (Tom Holland) finds himself in a dark place as Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A) opens.

Not only is our ‘friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’ now considered a vengeful vigilante, but Mysterio has revealed his true identity to the world.

And when Peter enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to put things right with a world-altering spell, matters quickly go from bad to worse, with all manner of bizarre villains – among them Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) – pouring in from parallel universes to wreak their own revenge on Spider-Man...

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and directed by Jon Watts, the latest Spider-Man movie very clearly – and wisely – takes its cue from the superb animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), as a result of which it offers some of the most inventive storytelling and spectacular visuals of any superhero movie of recent times.

Indeed, virtually every plot twist is a potential spoiler, as the writers gleefully take full advantage of playing around with ‘the grand calculus of the multiverse’ to deliver a superhero flick that is funny, touching and at times jaw-droppingly spectacular (watch out for the sequence set in a ‘mirror dimension’).

Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch head up a strong supporting cast, with Cumberbatch in enjoyably testy form as the supercilious Doctor Strange, while the real-world romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya adds considerably to their on-screen chemistry.

Simply put, Spider-Man: No Way Home is as enjoyable as it is ambitious. (cinema release)