Christmas Day TV Tips: Midwives, Strictly Come Dancing, Home Alone and more 

BBC1, 5.10pm
It's time to settle down on the sofa and watch someone else be energetic as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman raise the curtain on this year's festive special. The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, First Dates regular Fred Sirieix, comedian and former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart, singer and Voice UK coach Anne-Marie and presenter Adrian Chiles are the celebrities who have signed up for the one-off competition.
Computer-animated Christmas fantasy film based on the 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr Seuss.
RTÉ2, 6.45pm
Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern. Joe Pesci. A boy ends up stranded in the Big Apple — where he bumps into two familiar burglars with an axe to grind.
Channel 4, 7.30pm
Julie Walters and Hugh Dancy star in the animated adaptation of Terry Pratchett's short story, narrated by David Harewood. In this charming, festive tale of friendship, love and the best of the Christmas spirit, a small quintessentially English town is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the unexpected appearance of a 14-foot-tall 'snow monster'.
BBC1, 8pm
11th season — this festive special is set in December 1966. Lucille and Cyril (played by Leonie Elliott and Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. Meanwhile, the team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support everyone.
DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: An hour-long special sees kids spin their favourite festive tunes.
, LyricFM, 7pm: Handel’s Messiah, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Schola of St Patrick’s Cathedral Girls’ Choir, the St Patrick’s Consort of Voices, and soloists.