Christmas Day TV Tips: Midwives, Strictly Come Dancing, Home Alone and more 

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

BBC1, 5.10pm

Popstar Anne Marie and Graziano join broadcaster Moira Stuart and partner Aljaž in Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

It's time to settle down on the sofa and watch someone else be energetic as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman raise the curtain on this year's festive special. The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, First Dates regular Fred Sirieix, comedian and former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart, singer and Voice UK coach Anne-Marie and presenter Adrian Chiles are the celebrities who have signed up for the one-off competition.

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch

RTÉ One, 6.01pm

Computer-animated Christmas fantasy film based on the 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr Seuss.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

RTÉ2, 6.45pm

Terrifying for young Macaulay Culkin: Here, Trump appears briefly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Kevin, asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel

Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern. Joe Pesci. A boy ends up stranded in the Big Apple — where he bumps into two familiar burglars with an axe to grind.

Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snowbaby

Channel 4, 7.30pm

Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby airs this Christmas Day at 7.30pm on Channel 4

Julie Walters and Hugh Dancy star in the animated adaptation of Terry Pratchett's short story, narrated by David Harewood. In this charming, festive tale of friendship, love and the best of the Christmas spirit, a small quintessentially English town is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the unexpected appearance of a 14-foot-tall 'snow monster'.

Call the Midwife

BBC1, 8pm

Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Christmas Day on BBC1

11th season — this festive special is set in December 1966. Lucille and Cyril (played by Leonie Elliott and Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. Meanwhile, the team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support everyone.

Radio

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: An hour-long special sees kids spin their favourite festive tunes.

Opera Night with Paul Herriott, LyricFM, 7pm: Handel’s Messiah, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, The Schola of St Patrick’s Cathedral Girls’ Choir, the St Patrick’s Consort of Voices, and soloists.