Thursday TV Tips: Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa; Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Mrs Brown's Boys 

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off

BBC One, 8pm

10 of the most memorable celebrities from past series come back to the world-famous MasterChef kitchen to compete in two festive-themed specials. Tonight’s contestants are Gemma Collins, Joe Swash, Les Dennis, Mica Paris and Reverend Richard Coles.

Ghosts

BBC1, 8.30pm

Ghosts Christmas Special: Jennifer Saunders plays Lavinia and Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Button. Picture: Monumental Television/Guido Mandozzi

Smart comedy-drama, which has been described as a "curiously life-affirming comedy about death". Jennifer Saunders guest stars as Lady Fanny's mother.

Office Christmas Party

RTÉ2, 9pm

Kate McKinnon as Mary Winetoss, Jason Bateman as Josh Parker, TJ Miller as Clay Vanstone, Olivia Munn as Tracey Hughes in Office Christmas Party

When a CEO threatens drastic action to improve a branch of her company, the affected manager throws a party to impress a client. Comedy, starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston

One Night in the Natural History Museum

Channel 4, 9pm

Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are joined by comedian Aisling Bea to run wild and free inside London's Natural History Museum. The trio enjoys a game of hide-and-seek, mucks about in the lavish exhibitions, raids the gift shop, and explores the museum's off-limits areas, stumbling across the strange and spectacular basement Tank Room.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix head to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and hopefully meet Santa in person.

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Father Damian has organised a Christmas decoration contest to support the local football team, and Agnes is keen to enter, as it might mean getting one over her enemy. This is another chance to catch a Christmas special from previous years. But there will be new Mrs Brown’s Boys on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Virgin Media One, 10.15pm

Celebrity Special: Prue Leith, Kym Marsh and Ronni Ancona try to answer 15 questions with the help of four lifelines to win a million pounds for their chosen charities. Jeremy Clarkson hosts.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who spoke to the weeknight arts magazine recently about their new album Raise the Roof. The interview is reaired, accompanied by tracks from the new album and 2007’s Raising Sand.