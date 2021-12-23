Thursday TV Tips: Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa; Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Mrs Brown's Boys 

BBC One, 8pm
10 of the most memorable celebrities from past series come back to the world-famous MasterChef kitchen to compete in two festive-themed specials. Tonight’s contestants are Gemma Collins, Joe Swash, Les Dennis, Mica Paris and Reverend Richard Coles.
BBC1, 8.30pm
Smart comedy-drama, which has been described as a "curiously life-affirming comedy about death". Jennifer Saunders guest stars as Lady Fanny's mother.
RTÉ2, 9pm
When a CEO threatens drastic action to improve a branch of her company, the affected manager throws a party to impress a client. Comedy, starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston
Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are joined by comedian Aisling Bea to run wild and free inside London's Natural History Museum. The trio enjoys a game of hide-and-seek, mucks about in the lavish exhibitions, raids the gift shop, and explores the museum's off-limits areas, stumbling across the strange and spectacular basement Tank Room.
Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix head to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and hopefully meet Santa in person.
Father Damian has organised a Christmas decoration contest to support the local football team, and Agnes is keen to enter, as it might mean getting one over her enemy. This is another chance to catch a Christmas special from previous years. But there will be new Mrs Brown’s Boys on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Celebrity Special: Prue Leith, Kym Marsh and Ronni Ancona try to answer 15 questions with the help of four lifelines to win a million pounds for their chosen charities. Jeremy Clarkson hosts.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who spoke to the weeknight arts magazine recently about their new album . The interview is reaired, accompanied by tracks from the new album and 2007’s .