Tuesday TV Tips: Two teens pretend to be in a relationship to halt sexuality speculation

Irish comedy drama, Dating Amber on television this evening; plus Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-off and Lucille Ball drama with Nicole Kidman
Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-off; Lucille Ball drama, Being the Ricardos; and Irish comedy, Dating Amber on television this evening

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off

BBC One, 8pm

10 of the most memorable celebrities from past series come back to the world-famous MasterChef kitchen to compete in two festive-themed specials. Oti Mabuse, Joey Essex, Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, Judi Love, and Su Pollard battle it out tonight for the all-new Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk trophy. (second show on Thursday)

Dating Amber

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. Dating Amber features two closeted teenagers in 1990s Ireland who decide to start a fake relationship
Eddie is keen to follow his Dad into the military, while Amber dreams of moving to the liberal hub of London. Dating Amber features two closeted teenagers in 1990s Ireland who decide to start a fake relationship

Irish comedy-drama directed by David Freyne. Set in Ireland during the mid-90s, Eddie and Amber decide to stage a relationship to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality.

Sport

England League Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Being the Ricardos

Amazon Prime

Aaron Sorkin, far right, writer/director of 'Being the Ricardos', with cast members, from left, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Nina Arianda and JK Simmons at the premiere of the film, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Aaron Sorkin, far right, writer/director of 'Being the Ricardos', with cast members, from left, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Nina Arianda and JK Simmons at the premiere of the film, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Feature-length drama taking place over the course of one critical week during the making of the popular I Love Lucy sitcom. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz who were married for 20 years.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Extended film reviews with Aingeala Flannery and John Maguire, looking at Christmas and New Year’s releases — including The Matrix: Resurrections, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Titane, The Humans, and Licorice Pizza.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Garbage vocalist Shirley Manson was a guest on Dan Hegarty’s show in June, where she spoke about the band’s new album, their early days, and their love for playing in Ireland.

