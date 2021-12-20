Monday TV Tips: Rachel makes a vegetarian Christmas dinner — and Pulp Fiction on this evening

— Plus The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street vs Emmerdale
Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Today — Christmas Specials

RTÉ One, 6.30pm — and also on Tuesday and Wednesday

Guests this week include Rachel Allen, Brendan Courtney, Jon Kenny, Lyra, Kevin Dundon, Joanna Donnelly, and birthday girl, Nuala Carey. Today Maura Derrane and Dáithí Ó Sé are joined by Brendan Courtney and Celia Holman Lee, while chef Rachel Allen demonstrates a vegetarian meal suitable for Christmas dinner.

Would I Lie to You? at Christmas

BBC One, 8.30pm

Host Rob Brydon is back in the host's chair tonight with guests Jim Broadbent, Rose Matafeo, Angela Rippon and Ardal O’Hanlon revealing secrets or telling festive fibs.

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street vs Emmerdale

UTV, 9pm

Stephen Mulhern hosts the annual epic quiz: Coronation Street and Emmerdale casts go head to head in a battle to find out who knows the most about their show
The annual soaps grudge match: Mark Charnock leads the Emmerdale contingent of Sally Dexter and Emile John. They will be hoping to see off Corrie captain Jack P Shepherd and his colleagues Jane Danson and Tanisha Gorey.

Pulp Fiction

TG4, 9.30pm

John Travolta as Vincent Vega and Samuel L Jackson as Jules Winnfield in 'Pulp Fiction', directed by Quentin Tarantino, 1994
Great soundtrack, classic scenes and so many quotable lines. A series of interlinked stories about the Los Angeles underworld. Quentin Tarantino's crime drama, starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis.

Radio

Ceol Binn ó Beanna, R na G, 7pm: Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha honours the memories of the great east Galway box players, Joe Cooley and Kevin Keegan, in a special show.

