Question of Taste: Cork panto star Fionula Linehan picks her favourites

Fionula Linehan is currently playing the role of Wishie in the Aladdin panto at the Everyman in Cork until January 16. Originally from Ballyphehane and now living in Frankfield, she also had a role in The Young Offenders and is a drama teacher with Cada Performing Arts.

Best recent book: Ranger 22 by Ray Goggins from Fairhill in Cork City. The ex army ranger talks of his youth in Cork, joining the army, and progressing to the ranger wing. How he matured along the way both inside and outside the army and the building of resilience to adverse situations across the globe. It is inspiring and educational sharing his coping skills.

Best recent film: I’m more a series type of gal. l loved Bridgerton during lockdown.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I have a collection of vinyl, both old and new. So depending on my mood: Soft Cell from the 1980s (a throw-back to my youth); Leonard Cohen (his voice could do things to a woman); A Star is Born 2018 soundtrack.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you: We are moved in many different ways at different times as I have been at many performances but the stand out one that still resonates with me is Pat Kinevane in Silent. Words alone can’t express.

Ciarán Bermingham and Fionula Linehan in Aladdin at the Everyman in Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

The best play or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Silent, by Pat Kinevane.

Best gig you've seen: Leonard Cohen in Kilmainham Hospital grounds. He was over 70 at the time but his voice was heavenly.

Tell us about your TV viewing: Line of Duty, Luther, The Chase. If it includes murder, corruption, or asking questions, then I’m hooked

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I set my alarm every Sunday morning to tune in to Elmarie and Connor for The Arts House on 96fm. Entertaining and informative about all things Arts wise happening. My favourite podcast is I’m Grand Mam with Kevin and PJ. I told them I owe them a slap-up dinner for getting me through the Covid lock-downs. They are hilarious, heartfelt, and Corkonians. What more would you need?

In any plays or shows you've seen, name your 3 favourite acting performances? Denise Gough in People Places and Things; Imelda Staunton in Good People; and my absolute favourite performance of all time is Pat Kinevane in Silent.

Your best celebrity encounter: I went to see Sarah Greene on Broadway in The Cripple of Innishman and was meeting with her afterwards. Daniel Radcliffe was also in the play and the crowds were packed outside in the hundreds to get a glimpse of him. I approached the bouncer to give my name to get backstage through the crowds. He said he would check his list. Thankfully I was on it. The barriers were opened and I strolled through. I felt like the star. Inside I met Daniel ( a quiet unassuming young fella) and my friend, the amazing Cork star, Sarah Greene. I choose this moment more so because it was the only time that I was ON the list.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? The 80s leg warmers and all. Loved all the music. Depeche Mode in the City Hall.