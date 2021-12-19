Sunday TV Tips: Ireland's Fittest Family finale and Maiú Levi Lawlor in Junior Eurovision final

Junior Eurovision Final

TG4, 3pm

14 year old Maiú Levi Lawlor from Greystones will take to the Junior Eurovision stage in Paris to represent Ireland

Live from Paris: 14 year old Maiú Levi Lawlor from Greystones represents Ireland. Competing against 19 other countries, he's hoping that is Irish language song, 'Saor', will win. His song is about teenagers emerging from the struggles of our Covid lockdown and how they can now live life to the full.

Ireland's Fittest Family — final

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

One family will win the coveted title and €15,000

Shoulders of Giants

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Twink pays tribute to Maureen Potter

Adele King aka Twink pays an affectionate tribute to Maureen Potter. She traces Maureen’s career from her early days as a child impressionist billed as ‘The Pocket Mimic’ and uncovers some surprising facts, including an unlikely encounter with Hitler.

The Girl Before

BBC One, 9pm

Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star as lovers in The Girl Before. Picture: BBC/42/Amanda Searle

New four-part drama — fans of the book it's based on describe it as a knife-edge thriller. Jane, jumps at the chance to move into her dream home — it's a swanky, ultra-minimalist property but, as she soon discovers, it really is too good to be true. She makes a shocking discovery that her predecessor met a disturbing fate…

Michael Buble's Christmas in the City

UTV, 10.15pm

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

It's 10 years since Bublé topped the charts with his much-loved holiday album Christmas, and he's marking the anniversary with a festive special recorded at New York's famous Rockefeller Center. There may also be some tracks from his next album, which is set to be released early in the new year.

Sport

Premier League: Newcastle United v Manchester City, 2.15pm; Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 4.30pm, both Sky Sports

Radio

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: ‘Musica Arcana: The Secret Life of Allegri’s Miserere’ — Brian McIvor unravels the mystery surrounding Allegri’s ‘Miserere Mei’, one of the most celebrated and hauntingly beautiful pieces of early music.

Islands, RTÉ 1, 8pm: From Ross Island to the Galapagos to the mythical isle of HyBrasil and beyond, world-renowned sound recordist Chris Watson teams up with writer/presenter, Luke Clancy; composer, Irene Buckley, and actor, Kathy Rose O’Brien, to journey across an atlas of remote islands.

The Alternative: Selective Retrospective, 2FM, 10pm: An omnibus of Dan Hegarty’s making-of album documentaries, featuring records from Irish artists like The Radiators from Space, A House, Bicep, Bitch Falcon, and Cosha.