Sunday TV Tips: Ireland's Fittest Family finale and Maiú Levi Lawlor in Junior Eurovision final

TG4, 3pm
Live from Paris: 14 year old Maiú Levi Lawlor from Greystones represents Ireland. Competing against 19 other countries, he's hoping that is Irish language song, 'Saor', will win. His song is about teenagers emerging from the struggles of our Covid lockdown and how they can now live life to the full.
One family will win the coveted title and €15,000
RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Adele King aka Twink pays an affectionate tribute to Maureen Potter. She traces Maureen’s career from her early days as a child impressionist billed as ‘The Pocket Mimic’ and uncovers some surprising facts, including an unlikely encounter with Hitler.
BBC One, 9pm
New four-part drama — fans of the book it's based on describe it as a knife-edge thriller. Jane, jumps at the chance to move into her dream home — it's a swanky, ultra-minimalist property but, as she soon discovers, it really is too good to be true. She makes a shocking discovery that her predecessor met a disturbing fate…
UTV, 10.15pm
It's 10 years since Bublé topped the charts with his much-loved holiday album Christmas, and he's marking the anniversary with a festive special recorded at New York's famous Rockefeller Center. There may also be some tracks from his next album, which is set to be released early in the new year.
Premier League:v , 2.15pm; v , 4.30pm, both Sky Sports
, LyricFM, 6pm: ‘Musica Arcana: The Secret Life of Allegri’s Miserere’ — Brian McIvor unravels the mystery surrounding Allegri’s ‘Miserere Mei’, one of the most celebrated and hauntingly beautiful pieces of early music.
, RTÉ 1, 8pm: From Ross Island to the Galapagos to the mythical isle of HyBrasil and beyond, world-renowned sound recordist Chris Watson teams up with writer/presenter, Luke Clancy; composer, Irene Buckley, and actor, Kathy Rose O’Brien, to journey across an atlas of remote islands.
, 2FM, 10pm: An omnibus of Dan Hegarty’s making-of album documentaries, featuring records from Irish artists like The Radiators from Space, A House, Bicep, Bitch Falcon, and Cosha.