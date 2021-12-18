Saturday TV Tips: Die Hard — a Christmas movie or not? 

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
Father Christmas's festive preparations are disrupted by the mischievous Jack Frost, who intends to sabotage the toy factory. Fantasy comedy sequel, with Tim Allen and Martin Short
BBC1, 7pm
Conclusion of the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.
BBC2, 9pm
The Queen of Pop — from her first Top of the Pops appearance with Holiday to the present day. It's followed by her comedy-thrillerand the documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.
RTÉ2, 9.10pm
Yippee-ki-yay! We're off to Nakatomi Towers. A New York cop battles armed men who have taken over a Los Angeles skyscraper where his wife is working on Christmas Eve. Classic action thriller, starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman.
Champions Cup Rugby Union:v , 12.30pm, Channel 4 Premier League: v , 5.30pm, Sky Sports GAA: Leinster Club Football semi-finals, 3pm RTÉ2 Football: Club Championship Ulster Football Semi-final, 7.15pm, TG4