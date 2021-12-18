Saturday TV Tips: Die Hard — a Christmas movie or not? 

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Martin Short and Tim Allen in Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Father Christmas's festive preparations are disrupted by the mischievous Jack Frost, who intends to sabotage the toy factory. Fantasy comedy sequel, with Tim Allen and Martin Short

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final

BBC1, 7pm

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite during the dress run for BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Conclusion of the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Madonna at the BBC

BBC2, 9pm

Picture: Madonna via Instagram

The Queen of Pop — from her first Top of the Pops appearance with Holiday to the present day. It's followed by her comedy-thriller Desperately Seeking Susan and the documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Die Hard

RTÉ2, 9.10pm

Die Hard with Bruce Willis

Yippee-ki-yay! We're off to Nakatomi Towers. A New York cop battles armed men who have taken over a Los Angeles skyscraper where his wife is working on Christmas Eve. Classic action thriller, starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman.

Sport

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Harlequins v Cardiff, 12.30pm, Channel 4 Premier League: Leeds United v Arsenal, 5.30pm, Sky Sports GAA: Leinster Club Football semi-finals, 3pm RTÉ2 Football: Club Championship Ulster Football Semi-final, 7.15pm, TG4