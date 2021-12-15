Wednesday TV tips: Murder, property dilemmas and The Hand of God

Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It

Channel 4, 8pm

Renovate vs relocate: Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer meet a couple, with one partner usually wanting to stay in their home and the other desperate to move. So Kirstie shows them options (preferably within their budget) to renovate, and draws up grand plans to knock through walls or extend. Meanwhile, her TV ‘husband’ Phil shows them alternative properties — most of which, admittedly, tend to be either unsuitable or too expensive.

The Lie: Murder in Suburbia

Channel 5, 9pm

On October 4, 2004, young mother-of-two Rachel O'Reilly appeared to go missing in North Dublin. Later that day, she was found brutally murdered, in what initially looked like a burglary gone horribly wrong.

Páirteach i nDúnmharú — An Auxiliary to Murder (NEW)

TG4, 9.30pm

A chance encounter in a Welsh sea-side town sets in motion a bizarre sequence of events that ended in murder on the other side of the world. The police treated it as a crime of passion — a lover spurned, a jealous rival, a remorseful killer ... but the trial of Hori Morse for the killing of Hilda Hunter revealed a story about the last decadent vestiges of a British Empire that was coming apart at the seams and a murderer forged in the Irish struggle for independence.

Sport

Premier League: Arsenal v West Ham United, 8pm, BT Sport

The Hand of God

Netflix

Oscar-winning writer-director, Paolo Sorrentino, says his latest project is inspired by his experiences of growing up in the 1980s — one of the most turbulent periods in modern Naples' history, and also the decade Diego Maradona arrived to play for Napoli.

Foodtastic

Disney+

'Never stop playing with your food'. Hosted by Keke Palmer, each edition follows people creating incredible sculptures out of food, with each one inspired by a film or TV series: Ant-Man and The Wasp, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, Star Wars and The Avengers.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Sean-nós singer Iarla Ó Lionáird on the life and legacy of Seán Ó Riada.