Interview With The Vampire author Anne Rice dies at 80

Gothic novelist Anne Rice has died at the age of 80 of complications from a stroke (Dima Gavrysh/AP)

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 09:27
Associated Press reporters

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel Interview With The Vampire, has died at the age of 80.

She died late on Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son, Christopher Rice, announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” he wrote in a statement.

Rice’s 1976 book Interview With The Vampire was later adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, released in 1994. It is also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Rice is expected to be buried in a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, her son’s statement said.

A public celebration of her life will take place next year.

<p>Mike Nesmith of The Monkees pictured during a press reception for the American band at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London (PA)</p>

Michael Nesmith: The laconic Monkee famed for his woolly hat

