Tuesday TV tips: If your family car was a Ford Cortina or Ford Fiesta then check out Top Gear

My Dog Hates Me, & Other Naughty Pets

Channel 5, 7pm

Meet two dogs from Detroit who manage to set their owners' home on fire, a cat that dislikes her 'pawrent's' singing so much she attacks her, and another pooch that doesn't know its own strength.

Top Gear

RTÉ2, 8.30pm

Top Gear: presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris pay tribute to their dads — and their old family cars. Ford Cortina, Ford Fiesta and a 1980 BMW 323i bring the memories flooding back

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness head to the Lake District for an emotional reunion with their own dads' old cars.

Naughty & Nice: Sex Toy Britain

Channel 4, 10pm

Staff at online retailer Lovehoney, including sex toy developers and lingerie designers, discuss their work and how they've been preparing for the busy festive season.

Sport

Premier League: Brentford v Manchester United, 7.30pm; Manchester City v Leeds United, 8pm, both BT Sport

Radio

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna, R na G, 7pm: On the 25th anniversary of his death, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha remembers legendary sean-nós singer Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, or Johnny Joe Pheaitsín as he was better known.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special look at new books ahead of the Christmas rush: Declan Burke looks at the crime genre; Eamonn Sweeney looks over the year’s music tomes; Edel Coffey takes us through the best of literature, and Damien O’Meara togs out for a rundown of sports books.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A double-dose of modern electronica from the RTÉ sessions archives this week: a 2013 Studio 8 excursion from Dublin producer Si Schroeder is paired with tunes from the last Studio 8 session before the pandemic hit — a March 2020 performance from Limerickman Paddy Mulcahy.