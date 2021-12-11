Book review: This book might make you feel queasy about Amazon extending its grip

MANY of us will have had this feeling at some point in our working lives: that gnawing, knotty sensation high in your stomach when you just don’t want to go to in, you don’t want to do this job, not today, maybe not ever.

It’s a testimony to the vigorous research and gut-tightening insights of Alec MacGillis’s book that I started getting that feeling just from reading about working in Amazon, the global retail behemoth that with each click leaves us all, arguably, a little less fulfilled.

The title of MacGillis’s investigative tome is Fulfillment, Amazon’s mantra — your order will arrive, delivery guaranteed, happy you, next customer, please. But it’s clear from the opening pages that Amazon, while it may have revolutionised how we shop online, has also eroded some other things along the way. Things like the dignity of work itself, the time and space to do a job without being perpetually on a deadline which is arriving every minute, every hour, targets ever more nerve-shredding and unreasonable. As MacGillis, a former senior reporter with Politico, describes the vast expanses of the company’s warehouse near Baltimore, Maryland, he writes of ‘fulfillment’: “The word’s promise applied less obviously to those who would be working inside.”

The lowly hourly rate, compared unfavourably to the factory jobs that came before, is just one aspect of this. On the very next page, MacGillis tells how Amazon had secured two patents for a wristband that could track workers’ every move, “and even alert them via a vibration if it detected that they were going off-task”. There’s also the cheery prospect of getting fired by algorithm. ‘Dystopian’ starts to feel like an inadequate word to describe what’s going on here.

An aerial view of the 1.2 million-square-foot BWI2 Amazon Fulfillment Center employing about 2,500 workers in the Chesapeake Commerce Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On many levels, Amazon’s achievement is undeniable, an American success story, and one aspect of its assertive genius is to have filled the gaps left by old work — the factories and production hubs in middle America, now all-too-often in the grip of a growing drugs crisis and with political leaders, desperate for good news, looking to plug the gaps.

It means Amazon, if it touts the possibility of moving some business to an area otherwise on the slide, gets public money thrown at them to do so, through grants and tax breaks. It has led to extraordinary wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, and while Amazon does have a large workforce, even compared to some of the other tech giants, it does not appear that the astonishing gains are percolating down to the factory floor. No wonder Amazon boss Jeff Bezos can afford to fly to space.

MacGillis goes widescreen with this book. Instead of simply focusing on the boom in big tech, he effectively maps out the modern-day story of American labour. As companies such as Amazon have grown to outsized, global proportions, they effectively colonise certain areas. Prosperity follows and is consolidated in a small number of select areas, while the rest of the country turns to rust.

Of course, there is a failure of political leadership here; Amazon can hardly be criticised for wrapping the authorities around their finger when said authorities prove so malleable, so easy to push around. As you read of the unedifying spectacle of various cities competing for business, it’s like Springfield buying into Lyle Lanley’s vision of a monorail. As Mayor Quimby put it: “Just tell us your idea, and we’ll vote for it.”

This is all related to how we want to shop, and the manner in which Amazon has put the squeeze on retailers so that it dominates that space. MacGillis’s book is full of plucky retailers trying their best to take on Amazon, highlighting the disparities at play and particularly the company’s cut of third-party sales.

There are some eye-opening figures, such as the assertion made by one campaigner that in 2014, Amazon had eliminated about twice as many jobs at independent retailers as it had created, taking the example that it sold more than $2bn (€1.77bn) worth of goods in Illinois and $1bn in Missouri without employing a single person in either state.

Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alec MacGillis

This extends to the provision of acreage for data centres. The secrecy employed in the negotiations to secure locations for these gigantic energy blocks would put the KGB to shame. Non-disclosure documents need to be signed in advance. A plan for Dublin, Ohio, even came with a code name: Project Granite.

Ireland already has a string of data centres in our own Dublin and development on Amazon’s first data centre in Drogheda is underway. The environmental toll of keeping these data centres humming day and night is becoming all-too-clear, the new landmarks replacing many of the old plants and factories.

There is a lengthy and engrossing chapter on Bethlehem Steel, at one stage the largest such company in the US. Its rise and fall provides superb context for what came later — Amazon, and a world where steel is less important than cardboard packaging and workers can expect gruelling shifts that leave them bleary-eyed and just above the breadline. It’s sometimes much worse than that; Fulfillment features more than one employee death.

At the epicentre of this are the cities where this super-prosperity plays out, such as Seattle, the company’s HQ, and Washington, where Bezos purchased The Washington Post. MacGillis highlights one supine op-ed in that venerable publication about Amazon business but it was notable the same publication recently carried allegations about a toxic environment within Blue Origin, Bezos’ space venture. Something else that has come under scrutiny is Amazon’s lack of philanthropy, at least compared to someone like Bill Gates, who also based his company in Seattle. Bezos and Amazon management appear to back progressive and inclusive policies — just as long as it doesn’t get in the way of profits.

Ultimately, Fulfillment reads as a cautionary tale. It’s Amazon’s world now, just like it’s Facebook’s world and Twitter’s world. We just live in it. It’s a warning not to take shopping local for granted, or the social and civic value of the main street, the merits of slower shopping and a veering away from the mania of click-and-buy consumption. And yet it can feel like swimming upstream against the strongest tide. The pandemic has increasingly pushed us — sometimes out of necessity — to shop online.

As traditional retailers felt the pinch, the mega-retailers surged ahead. More data centres will be required, the promises of all the great jobs that will come on stream as a result. Maybe that’s true, but if you read this book, you might feel a little differently about the prospect of Amazon extending its grip. You might start getting that vaguely queasy feeling, up high in your stomach.