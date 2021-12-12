Sunday TV tips: Tough slog in the bog for Ireland's fittest families

Penultimate episode.
UTV, 8pm
Another new talent show format from Simon Cowell — this one shows across six consecutive evenings. Judges include Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Craig David and Dawn French, with Maya Jama presenting. The series gives one music act a life-changing prize pot of £500,000. The twist is that the winner of tonight's opening episode will be given the chance to either walk away with £10,000 or compete against four new challengers tomorrow, running the risk that they could lose everything.
Tonight Ant and Dec reveal who the public has chosen to succeed last year's victor, Giovanna Fletcher, as King or Queen of the Castle.
Bibi Melnick is in custody and Emer and Christian face a desperate race against time to stop the final bombing and uncover who was really behind the terror campaign
European cross-country championships: 9.30am, RTÉ2
GAA: Munster Hurling semi final, 1pm, TG4
Premier League:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport v , 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1; v , 5.30pm, Sky Sports
, LyricFM, 6pm: The Inishlacken Project: Claire Cunningham tells the story of how the tiny island of Inishlacken, off the coast of Galway, inspired three Belfast artists 70 years ago — and continues to inspire artists today.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O’Leary runs down some of the best poetry books to snag for your verse-loving loved ones this Christmas, with help from Vincent Woods and Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan.