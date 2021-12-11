Saturday TV tips: Emilia Clarke and a dashing stranger in Last Christmas

CBeebies Christmas Show — The Night Before Christmas

CBeebies, 9.30am (and BBC iPlayer)

CBeebies: The Night Before Christmas

The adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.

Nativity Rocks!

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Nativity Rocks!

The staff and students of St Bernadette's Primary School in Coventry audition for a place in a rock musical competition. Family comedy, starring Simon Lipkin

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC1, 7.05pm

We’ve reached the semi-final.

Last Christmas

RTÉ2, 9.05pm

Last Christmas with Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke

After being evicted, a young singer is forced to live with her parents, and falls for a dashing stranger. Romantic comedy, starring Emilia Clarke.

Reel Stories: Sting

BBC2, 9.25pm

Sting, turned 70 in October and here’s a Police Special, which features performances of some of the band's biggest hits, such as Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You, Message in a Bottle, Walking on the Moon and Every Breath You Take as well as a few of Sting's solo classics like Fields of Gold.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 10pm

Series finale. Former rugby player Peter Stringer from Cork; comedian, actress and writer Aisling Bea; and author of 10 cookbooks Donal Skehan agree to let Angela Scanlon ask them anything!

The Jonathan Ross Show

UTV, 10.05pm

Holly Willoughby on The Jonathan Ross Show

He's joined by the fastest man in the world Usain Bolt, national treasure Joanna Lumley, and actor Jamie Dornan, whose new film Belfast is being tipped as an Oscar contender. Dornan will also be seen in the upcoming series The Tourist alongside another of Jonathan's guests, Shalom Brune-Franklin. Plus, presenter Holly Willoughby drops by, and the music comes from Damon Albarn.

Sport

GAA: Leinster Club Hurling Championship semi-final — Clough Ballacolla v Kilmacud Crokes. Throw-in 6.15pm, RTÉ2 Premier League: Aston Villa v Burnley, 2.30pm, Premier Sports

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 9pm: Part one of a two-part documentary on the ‘unlikely’ friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley — part two broadcasts at 7am on Sunday.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Limerick poet and performer Sinéad O’Brien performs at the Vera venue in Groningen, the Netherlands for this year’s Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year.