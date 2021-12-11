Saturday TV tips: Emilia Clarke and a dashing stranger in Last Christmas

CBeebies, 9.30am (and BBC iPlayer)
The adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.
RTÉ One, 6.35pm
The staff and students of St Bernadette's Primary School in Coventry audition for a place in a rock musical competition. Family comedy, starring Simon Lipkin
We’ve reached the semi-final.
RTÉ2, 9.05pm
After being evicted, a young singer is forced to live with her parents, and falls for a dashing stranger. Romantic comedy, starring Emilia Clarke.
Sting, turned 70 in October and here’s a Police Special, which features performances of some of the band's biggest hits, such as, , , and as well as a few of Sting's solo classics like .
Series finale. Former rugby player Peter Stringer from Cork; comedian, actress and writer Aisling Bea; and author of 10 cookbooks Donal Skehan agree to let Angela Scanlon ask them anything!
UTV, 10.05pm
He's joined by the fastest man in the world Usain Bolt, national treasure Joanna Lumley, and actor Jamie Dornan, whose new film Belfast is being tipped as an Oscar contender. Dornan will also be seen in the upcoming series The Tourist alongside another of Jonathan's guests, Shalom Brune-Franklin. Plus, presenter Holly Willoughby drops by, and the music comes from Damon Albarn.
GAA: Leinster Club Hurling Championship semi-final —v . Throw-in 6.15pm, RTÉ2 Premier League: v , 2.30pm, Premier Sports
, 2FM, 10pm: Limerick poet and performer Sinéad O’Brien performs at the Vera venue in Groningen, the Netherlands for this year’s Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year.