Peloton backpedals after THAT death in Sex and the City reboot as shares take a dive

Viewers of the Sex and the City reboot yesterday were shocked by the death of a beloved character, and, frankly, bemused by its nature.

The beloved John James Preston, better known as ‘Mr Big’ and played by Chris Noth, was seen at the close of the pilot episode grasping his chest after taking part in a 45-minute exercise bike class at the home he shared with Carrie Bradshaw before falling to the ground. He later dies in his wife’s arms.

Carrie’s final words to her husband as she left the apartment were “Tell that whore, Allegra I said bye,” a reference to his preferred instructor, played by real-life Peloton instructor Jess King. Peloton approved Ms King’s appearance but says it was unaware of the scene’s context as it was confidential.

Fans were shocked and heartbroken by Big’s death, but many turned to social media to discuss the manner of Big’s death.

“Mr Big deserved better than death by Peloton,” one woman wrote. Another called the scene “disrespectful” to the character, saying: “Are you telling me after ALL these years, the only thing the writers could think of was to kill off Mr Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?!”

Of course, thoughts soon turned to the bike brand’s marketing team too who would have to respond to their product’s prominent role in the death scene.

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉



Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

Quick off the mark, Peloton released a statement noting that Big’s boozy lifestyle was more likely a contribution to his heart attack, and their bike may have actually bought the character a few years.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk,” Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, says in a statement from the brand.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

Dr Steinbaum, who describes herself as a Sex and the City fan, said she was saddened by Mr Big’s death but says she sees the silver lining in his exercise regime: “Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

She has a point. Big had a history of health trouble throughout the original series, and he even had surgery on a blocked artery in season six.

However, they may need to do more to convince grieving fans as shares in Peloton took a dive on Thursday. They ended trading down almost $5, closing at $40.70.