Theatre snob? Cork social media sensation Reggie to get a live show 

A social media sensation and the star of the Irish Examiner's Ask Audrey column, there could be a few glasses of Bolli raised on the Blackrock road tonight as word spreads that Cork's favourite auld stock is about to get a live show of his own.

An Evening With Reggie will see the man himself take a rare trip across the river to the Everyman in April, allowing him to unleash his famously eloquent tones as he stares his followers in the face. That's the ask!