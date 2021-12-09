Theatre snob? Cork social media sensation Reggie to get a live show 

Pat Fitzpatrick's popular Ask Audrey character is to tread the boards of the Everyman in April 
Pat Fitzpatrick getting ready for An Evening With Reggie, at the Everyman in Cork. 

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 18:10
Des O’Driscoll

A social media sensation and the star of the Irish Examiner's Ask Audrey column, there could be a few glasses of Bolli raised on the Blackrock road tonight as word spreads that Cork's favourite auld stock is about to get a live show of his own.

An Evening With Reggie will see the man himself take a rare trip across the river to the Everyman in April, allowing him to unleash his famously eloquent tones as he stares his followers in the face. That's the ask!

The show, created with the help of his close associate Pat Fitzpatrick, has a run of 11 nights, with tickets going on sale at noon on Friday, December 10.

Speaking down to reporters outside his salubrious southside mansion, Reggie stated: “As you can imagine, I’m devastated that my play will run on the northside, but unfortunately the GAA is refusing to give me Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Still, I’m delighted to get this chance to work with the Everyman, and not just because they promised to bar people from Kilmallock. I’d say it will be a total hoot. And my accountant Scobie Comerford says a theatre show is very tax efficient. So, it's win-win unless you're a Revenue Commissioner. Fantastic.” 

The show will be directed by renowned theatre-maker Pat Kiernan, a co-founder of the Corcadorca company. “I'm delighted that Bunty Harrington contacted me on behalf of Reggie to direct this production,” said Kiernan. “On one condition. They double-checked I went to Pres (PBC), and once satisfied this was true, Reggie spoke to me directly; and he felt I could bring something to this work.” 

It's been a difficult year for the Everyman and other theatres, but artistic director Sophie Motley was delighted to be looking forward to putting on the world premiere of Reggie's show in 2022. “I know that our beautiful Victorian building will be up to his standards and expectations. To have a living legend of Cork gracing our stage to impart his wisdom will be a treat to look forward to as we emerge from winter, not to mention a great auld laugh,” said Motley.

  • An Evening With Reggie, previews March 31 to April 1; opens April 2 and runs until April 16. Tickets available on Friday, Dec 10, from https://everymancork.com/

